Telangana: Five Organs Of 18-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Donated By His Family

24 May 2023

The youngster’s mother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law approved to donate his organs under the Jeevandan initiative. Senior officers from the scheme appreciated the gesture of the 18-year-old’s family members.

The family of an 18-year-old student, Palvai Eshwar, has donated his organs. The surgeons retrieved five organs, including two kidneys, a liver, and two corneas, and donated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On Thursday, May 18, Eshwar, a resident of SC New Colony, Balemla village, Nalgonda district, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the main road on his two-wheeler. The family initially took him to Government Hospital in Suryapet and later to NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta. As reported by Telangana Today, he was declared brain-dead by the attending team of neuro-physicians.

The NIMS specialists provided ICU care to Eshwar for two days, but his health condition did not improve. On Sunday, May 21, at 5:20 pm, the neuro-physician team declared Eshwar brain-dead. Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted a series of grief counseling sessions with Eshwar’s family members.

Saving Lives Through Organ Donation

The youngster’s mother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law approved to donate his organs under the Jeevandan initiative. Senior officers from the scheme appreciated the gesture of the 18-year-old’s family members.

In another similar inspiring incident, a family in Pune donated the organs of their brain-dead relative, saving the lives of five patients. Following counseling sessions with the transplant coordinator, the family decided to donate the 32-year-old’s organs.

According to the organ allocation system, the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidneys were allocated to needy patients. The lungs and a kidney were donated to a patient at DPU Super Speciality Hospital in Pimpri, the heart to a patient at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, and a kidney, liver, and pancreas to Pune’s Jupiter Hospital.

X