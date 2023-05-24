Telangana: Five Organs Of 18-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Donated By His Family
Writer: Tanveer Singh Kapoor
He is pursuing my masters in journalism at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune and aspires to be a sports journalist.
Telangana, 24 May 2023 11:42 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
The youngster’s mother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law approved to donate his organs under the Jeevandan initiative. Senior officers from the scheme appreciated the gesture of the 18-year-old’s family members.
The family of an 18-year-old student, Palvai Eshwar, has donated his organs. The surgeons retrieved five organs, including two kidneys, a liver, and two corneas, and donated them to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.
On Thursday, May 18, Eshwar, a resident of SC New Colony, Balemla village, Nalgonda district, was hit by a four-wheeler while crossing the main road on his two-wheeler. The family initially took him to Government Hospital in Suryapet and later to NIMS Hospital in Punjagutta. As reported by Telangana Today, he was declared brain-dead by the attending team of neuro-physicians.
The NIMS specialists provided ICU care to Eshwar for two days, but his health condition did not improve. On Sunday, May 21, at 5:20 pm, the neuro-physician team declared Eshwar brain-dead. Jeevandan organ donation coordinators conducted a series of grief counseling sessions with Eshwar’s family members.
Saving Lives Through Organ Donation
The youngster’s mother, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law approved to donate his organs under the Jeevandan initiative. Senior officers from the scheme appreciated the gesture of the 18-year-old’s family members.
In another similar inspiring incident, a family in Pune donated the organs of their brain-dead relative, saving the lives of five patients. Following counseling sessions with the transplant coordinator, the family decided to donate the 32-year-old’s organs.
According to the organ allocation system, the heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, and kidneys were allocated to needy patients. The lungs and a kidney were donated to a patient at DPU Super Speciality Hospital in Pimpri, the heart to a patient at Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, and a kidney, liver, and pancreas to Pune’s Jupiter Hospital.
Also Read: Nearly 2,00,000 Employees Let Go Worldwide In 2023 As Job Losses Plague Tech Sector