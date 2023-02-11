Around 5 Indians Arrested For Engaging 50 Students In Modern Slavery, UK High Commission Report Reveals

Modern slavery includes any form of human trafficking where victims are exploited for personal or commercial gains, according to the British police. The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), an intelligence and investigative agency for labour exploitation under the UK government, recently looked into the labour conditions of foreign students and revealed worrying reports.

They conveyed that at least 50 Indian students may have been victims of modern slavery in the UK. The agency made the announcement along with the news that they secured a court order against those who engaged in labour abuse.

Care Homes Turning To Centre For Exploitation

In relation to the case, GLAA identified more than 50 Indian students who were potential victims of labour abuse and modern slavery over the past 14 months. Five people were named as suspects for having recruited and exploited vulnerable Indian students working in care homes across North Wales. The suspects - Mathew Issac, Jinu Cherian, Eldhose Cherian, Eldhose Kuriachan, and Jacob Liju, were handed a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) and arrested by the GLAA between December 2021 and May 2022.

This group of individuals has links with care homes in Abergele, Llandudno, Pwllheli, and Colwyn Bay across the region, either through prior employment or a direct family link at the centres. The investigations continue, and no criminal charges have been pressed upon them until this stage. However, following their arrests, a supporting report was released by the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline. The report claimed that Indian workers employed by a recruitment agency managed by one of the suspects were not being paid correctly or had their wages withheld. Significant concerns were also raised regarding the workers' appearance, as most of them always appeared to be hungry.

Speaking about the incidents, GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said, "We are all aware that staffing levels have been a cause of concern in the care sector," and it has gotten worse with the pandemic. With the labour shortages, there was the undeniable risk of opportunists using the situation for their financial benefits at the expense of the workers. Tackling such situations, particularly in the case of workers at care homes, had been among GLAA's top priorities, and the STRO came as a crucial step toward the same.

Reaching Out To Provide Help & Counselling

Plimmer expressed that orders such as STRO are necessary and proportionate to protect workers from being exploited and abused in the country. The order comes with a series of conditions on the accused that prevents them from arranging work, transport, or travel facilities for anyone. It also allows access to the GLAA at any time to confirm the accused are complying with the said regulations. According to an NDTV report, breaching the STRO is a criminal offence that can award the guilty a penalty of five years prison term.

The report also drew the attention of the Indian High Commission in London, who tweeted, "We were concerned to read this news. Indian students who have suffered this, please contact us at pol3.london@mea.gov.in."

We were concerned to read this news. Indian students who have suffered this, please contact us at pol3.london@mea.gov.in, and we will provide help/counselling. We assure you of confidentiality in our response.@VDoraiswami @MEAIndia @sujitjoyghosh https://t.co/Xgf39sRuYT — India in the UK (@HCI_London) February 10, 2023





Assuring confidentiality to the students, the commission appealed for students to contact them for further help and counselling. Under UK and international law, modern slavery is seen as a serious crime, and tackling it accordingly to protect those affected, has become a collective responsibility of both stakeholders.

