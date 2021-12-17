488 Journalists Detained Globally In 2021, 46 Killed; India Among Most Dangerous Nations

Around 488 journalists have been detained or imprisoned globally, and 46 have lost their lives in 2021 in connection with their works. This is a record-breaking number since Reporters Without Borders (RSF) began publishing its annual round-up in 1995.

Most Of Them Deliberately Targeted

Reportedly, most of the 46 killings were assassinations, with 65 per cent of the journalists being deliberately targeted. Besides, nearly 65 journalists and colleagues were held as hostages worldwide, with most of them confined in West Asian countries.

The NGO revealed the report on Thursday, December 16. The number of fatalities recorded is lower than the previous annual tallies. The organisation listed a relative reduction in conflicts in the Middle East as the primary reason, France 24 reported.

The number of journalists detained has risen by approximately 20 per cent in the last year, primarily due to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong. The number of female journalists was more than the earlier records, and they accounted for the overall number of 60, representing a third more than 2020.

China With Maximum Arrests

The People's Republic of China has arrested the maximum number of journalists, with nearly 127 behind bars. The report states that the primary reason remained the national security law China imposed on Hong Kong, undermining many of its long-standing democratic freedoms.

India Among Most Dangerous Countries

India was listed among the topmost dangerous countries for journalists and has reported four of the total killings. Mexico and Afghanistan stood first and second, with seven and six journalist deaths, followed by Indian and Yemen with four deaths each.

The country ranked 142 of the 180 countries in this year's World Press Freedom Index released by RSF in April.

The report had said that the Indian reporters were victims of all kinds of attacks, from harassment, police, and political brutality to attacks by criminal groups or corrupt local officials. Many were charged under sedition and other stringent Acts.

