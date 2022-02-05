4.83 Lakh Indians Jailed In 2020, Less Than 1/4th Convicts: NCRB Data

As many as 4.83 lakh Indian citizens were lodged across the country's jails by the end of 2020, out of which more than 76 per cent were undertrials while 23 per cent were convicts, according to new government data.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) annual 'Prison Statistics India 2020', another 3,549 (or below one per cent) of prison inmates across the country were detenues.

The report noted that 4,926 prisoners of foreign origin were lodged across jails in the country by the 2020 end. The report stated that most undertrial prisoners lodged in jails were in the 18-30 age group, while most convicts belonged to the 30-50 age group, News18 reported.



Of the total inmates, 1.11 lakh (23.04 per cent) were convicts, 3.68 lakh (76.17 per cent) under-trials and 3,549 (0.73 per cent) detainees, the report said.

UP Highest In Terms Of Prisoners

NCRB, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said that out of the total 4.83 lakh prisoners, 96 per cent were males, 3.98 per cent were females and 0.01 per cent transgender persons (70). Among the states, Uttar Pradesh had the most number of prisoners (1.06 lakh), closely followed by Bihar (51,849) and then Madhya Pradesh (45,456), accounting for nearly 22.1 per cent, 10.7 per cent, 9.4 per cent of the inmates, respectively.

India's most populated state Uttar Pradesh also registered the highest number of convicted inmates (26,607) followed by Madhya Pradesh (13,641) and Bihar (7,730), accounting for nearly 23.9 per cent, 12.2 per cent and 6.9 per cent of the overall convicts, respectively. As per the report, most of the convicts were in the age group of 30-50 years (49.9 per cent, 55,653), closely followed by 18-30 years (28.7 per cent, 31,935) and 50 years and more than (21.4 per cent, 23,856).

In terms of undertrials, Uttar Pradesh had registered the highest number of inmates (80,267), closely followed by Bihar (44,113) and then Madhya Pradesh (31,695), nearly accounting for 21.8 per cent, 12 per cent and 8.6 per cent of the total under-trials, the report noted.

Furthermore, most of the undertrials were in the age group 18-30 years (48.8 per cent, 1.79 lakh), closely followed by 30-50 years (40.6 per cent, 1.49 lakh) and 50 years and above (10.6 per cent, 39,136), the NCRB data stated.

Also Read: Kerala Teenager Develops App For His Constituency To Send Grievances, Feedbacks Directly To MLA