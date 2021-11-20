All section
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts of Assam, No Injury Reported

Image Credits: Unsplash

The Logical Indian Crew

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts of Assam, No Injury Reported

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Assam,  20 Nov 2021 11:39 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 38km west southwest of Guwahati.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Guwahati on Saturday, November 20, in the afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 1.12 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres, The Times of India reported.

Taking to the Twitter, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 & Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App."

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 38km west southwest of Guwahati.

No Loss Of Life Or Property

Disaster Management officials confirmed that there have been no reports of any injuries, loss of lives or damage to property so far.

Guwahati is also the central commercial hub of the entire northeastern region. Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, have the authorities worried.

A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the northeast region on April 28, damaging buildings, roads and other assets.

Seismologists consider the northeast region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
