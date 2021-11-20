4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts of Assam, No Injury Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Guwahati on Saturday, November 20, in the afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at 1.12 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres, The Times of India reported.



Taking to the Twitter, National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 13:12:15 IST, Lat: 26.07 & Long: 91.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 38km WSW of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App."

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 38km west southwest of Guwahati.



No Loss Of Life Or Property

Disaster Management officials confirmed that there have been no reports of any injuries, loss of lives or damage to property so far.

Guwahati is also the central commercial hub of the entire northeastern region. Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur, have the authorities worried.



A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken Assam and parts of the northeast region on April 28, damaging buildings, roads and other assets.



Seismologists consider the northeast region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.

