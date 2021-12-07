All section
Caste discrimination
38,408 Schools, 2,86,310 Anganwadi Centres Across India Lack Functional Toilets: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

38,408 Schools, 2,86,310 Anganwadi Centres Across India Lack Functional Toilets: Centre Tells Rajya Sabha

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  7 Dec 2021 8:04 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Rajasthan tops the list of states with inadequate toilet facilities 29,098 Anganwadi centres did not have toilet facilities, followed by Assam, where 22,819 centres lacked such facilities.

The Union Government informed the Rajya Sabha on December 6 that 38,408 schools and 2,86,310 Anganwadi centres across the country do not have functional toilets. Replying to a question of NCP MP Vandana Chavan in the Upper House, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel also said that 2,85,103 schools do not have handwashing facilities.

Statistics of States With Scarce Toilet Facilities

According to an NDTV report, the minister stated that 6,50,481 schools sourced their drinking water directly yfrom handpumps. Meanwhile, 61,627 schools got theirs from unprotected wells. He then went on to add that 4,15,102 schools had tap water supplies, while 82,708 schools received drinking water from protected wells. Furthermore, 1,74,632 schools accessed drinking water from "other sources", while 68,374 schools supplied packaged or bottled drinking water. Out of the 2,86,310 Anganwadi centres without functional toilets, 53,496 were in Maharashtra, followed by 40,444 in Odisha.

Rajasthan tops the list of states with inadequate toilet facilities 29,098 Anganwadi centres did not have toilet facilities, followed by Assam, where 22,819 centres lacked such facilities, Patel said. Similarly, In West Bengal, the tally stands at 20,884, Andhra Pradesh (14,731), Telangana (18,072), Karnataka (13,518), Uttar Pradesh (12,891), Jharkhand (12,883).

The data collected from States and Union Territories reveals that 47,022 tests were conducted in schools and Anganwadi centers for quality of water have been conducted, using Field Test Kits during 2021-22. Patel also informed about the special campaign launched under Jal Jeevan Mission on October 2, 2020, to provide potable piped water to all Anganwadi centres, schools, tribal residential schools across rural India to ensure safety and hygiene.

A Statistical View Point

Patel further stated that 5.37 crore households had been provided tap water connections since August 2019, when the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was first launched. Before the launch of the Mission, only 3.23 crore had tap water connections. Adding that JJM has successfully equipped households with potable drinking water connections.

Also Read: How Will Indians Benefit From Mandatory Hallmarking Of Gold

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Toilet Facilities 
Jal Jeevan Mission 
Safety and Hygiene 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

