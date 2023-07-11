Monsoon Fury Continues: 37 Killed In Past 2 Days Amid Heavy Rainfall In North India

In the aftermath of excessive rainfall wreaking havoc in several northern states of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to know about the situation in both states. Flash floods, landslides, and heavy downpours have resulted in a significant loss of life and property across the affected regions.

The state of Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a devastating toll, with 18 lives lost over the past two days due to flash floods and landslides. Additionally, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh reported nine, seven, and three rain-related deaths, respectively.

The region's rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are overflowing, leading to the inundation of roads and residential areas. The local civic systems have struggled to cope with the record-breaking rainfall experienced on Sunday, leaving many areas submerged in knee-deep water.

To combat the dire situation, a total of 39 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed across four northern Indian states. Punjab has 14 teams in operation, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana have 12, eight, and five teams respectively. The NDRF is working in coordination with state authorities to conduct rescue operations.

Rescue Operations Underway

The Army in Punjab carried out a commendable rescue operation, saving 910 students and 50 others from a private university that had been inundated by floodwater. The civil administrations of Punjab and Haryana sought assistance from the Army, which promptly dispatched Flood Relief columns from the Western Command to aid in rescue efforts.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the Central Government to provide additional relief from the PM CARES Fund to the states affected by the torrential rains, as per a report in Tribune India.

Himachal Pradesh continues to face the brunt of monsoon fury, with flash floods, landslides, and the destruction of infrastructure, including hydropower projects and properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Since June 24, the state has recorded the loss of 72 lives due to rain-related incidents.

Efforts to rescue over 300 stranded individuals in Chandertal, Pagal Nallah, and other areas of Lahaul and Spiti are underway. The NDRF, police, and home guard teams successfully rescued 515 laborers from waterlogged slum areas in Una district. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured that rescue operations would continue, and airlifting might be necessary if weather conditions permit.

Power and water supply have been disrupted in various regions. The estimated loss caused by the floods in Himachal Pradesh is expected to be in the range of ₹3,000 to ₹ 4,000 crore, according to a government statement. However, the State Emergency Operation Centre's preliminary estimate puts the loss at ₹785 crore, with 18 rain-related deaths reported since Sunday morning. Approximately 800 roads remain closed in the state, suspending bus services on 1,255 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation.

In Uttarakhand, the Badrinath National Highway and several other roads were blocked due to incessant rains and landslides. The traffic on the highway has been partially restored, while efforts are underway to reopen other closed roads.

Torrential Rains Continue

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting to address the torrential rains and rising water levels in the Yamuna River. Kejriwal assured residents that evacuation procedures would be initiated once the river surpasses the 206-meter mark. The government is closely monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to tackle any potential flood scenarios.

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall caused incidents of roof collapse, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving several seriously injured in Hapur and Badaun districts. Continuous showers disrupted normal life in various parts of the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed all relevant departments to remain vigilant, particularly in view of the possibility of rivers swelling due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Intense monsoon rains have also severely affected eastern and central parts of Rajasthan, leading to road and rail track closures and inundation of hospitals. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in multiple districts, with more showers expected in the coming days.

The governments of Punjab and Haryana have taken proactive measures, including the closure of schools and the initiation of rescue operations to relocate affected residents to safer locations. Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Panchkula, and Ambala are among the worst-hit districts.

As relief efforts intensify, authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with the NDRF, SDRF, and disaster management teams remaining on high alert. The affected states continue to combat the challenges posed by torrential rains, landslides, and flash floods in their respective regions.

