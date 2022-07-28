All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational), Twitter/ Nitin Gadkari

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  28 July 2022 10:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that as many as 4,51,361 persons were injured in road accidents in India during 2019, while the total number of accidents stood at 4,49,002.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central Government informed the Parliament on Wednesday (July 27) that 3,48,279 people were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during the year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as many as 4,51,361 persons were injured in road accidents in India during 2019, while the total number of accidents stood at 4,49,002.

According to Gadkari, the road ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care, reported NDTV.

Construction Of National Highways

In response to a separate question, the minister said, construction works on National Highways were stalled to some extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of time was evaluated to be generally in the range of 3-9 months depending upon the project parameters.

He added that the government had taken several steps under Atmanirbhar Bharat, such as granting time extensions for 3 to 9 months to make up the loss and regain the lost speed in highways construction, waiver of penalty in case of delay in submission of performance security (for new contracts), direct payment to sub-contractors and release of retention/security money to augment cash flow, relaxation in contract provisions for ensuring cash flow, among others.

In answer to another question, he said 61 State Transport Undertakings (STUs), which are members of the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), are operating 1,45,747 buses, out of which 51,043 buses have facility for boarding and deboarding for persons with disabilities.

Roads & Road Safety In India

The condition of roads and road safety of commuters has always been a big question on the effectiveness of government and administration.

Recently, a video shared by a Bengaluru woman brought a lot of criticism to the civic body in tackling the rains, potholes and road safety. The 16-second clip, described as an "off-roading experience, " claimed to show "40 potholes in a 200 m stretch" in the Silicon Valley of India.

Also Read: 'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Road Accidents 
Road Safety 
National Highways 
Nitin Gadkari 

Must Reads

Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament
Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi
'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered
Monkeypox: Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines; Includes Three-Layered Mask, 21-Day Isolation
Similar Posts
Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi
Trending

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi

The Logical Indian Crew
How Is It My Fault? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered
Trending

'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered

The Logical Indian Crew
DGCA Restricts SpiceJet Flights To 50% Capacity For 8 Weeks After Repetitive Incidents Of Technical Malfunction
Trending

DGCA Restricts SpiceJet Flights To 50% Capacity For 8 Weeks After Repetitive Incidents Of Technical...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indias Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report
Trending

India's Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted
Trending

Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha Worker Hacked To Death, Sec144 Imposed After Protest Erupted

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X