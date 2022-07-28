Over 3.66 Lakh Road Accidents Resulted In Nearly 1.32 Lakh Deaths In 2020; Nitin Gadkari Informed Parliament

The Central Government informed the Parliament on Wednesday (July 27) that 3,48,279 people were injured in 3,66,138 road accidents across the country during the year 2020, causing 1,31,714 deaths.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as many as 4,51,361 persons were injured in road accidents in India during 2019, while the total number of accidents stood at 4,49,002.

According to Gadkari, the road ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care, reported NDTV.

Construction Of National Highways

In response to a separate question, the minister said, construction works on National Highways were stalled to some extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of time was evaluated to be generally in the range of 3-9 months depending upon the project parameters.

He added that the government had taken several steps under Atmanirbhar Bharat, such as granting time extensions for 3 to 9 months to make up the loss and regain the lost speed in highways construction, waiver of penalty in case of delay in submission of performance security (for new contracts), direct payment to sub-contractors and release of retention/security money to augment cash flow, relaxation in contract provisions for ensuring cash flow, among others.

In answer to another question, he said 61 State Transport Undertakings (STUs), which are members of the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), are operating 1,45,747 buses, out of which 51,043 buses have facility for boarding and deboarding for persons with disabilities.

Roads & Road Safety In India

The condition of roads and road safety of commuters has always been a big question on the effectiveness of government and administration.

Recently, a video shared by a Bengaluru woman brought a lot of criticism to the civic body in tackling the rains, potholes and road safety. The 16-second clip, described as an "off-roading experience, " claimed to show "40 potholes in a 200 m stretch" in the Silicon Valley of India.

Also Read: 'Off-Roading Experience': Bengaluru Woman Shares Video Of Road With '40 Potholes In A 200 M Stretch'