36 Achievements Of J&K As Union Territory: One Year Assessment Report

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration in its assessment report for one year has listed 36 achievements it has attained after the abrogation of Article 370 and becoming a Union Territory on August 5, 2019.

The report submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was accessed by NDTV, recording achievements in the field of education, health, power and land reforms, training and job opportunities to its youth.

Fifty additional degree colleges offering 25,000 seats, operationalisation of seven new medical colleges with 1,400 extra medical/paramedical seats, five new nursing colleges, and one state cancer institute were among the list of achievements.

"The State Staff Commission Board has started its recruitment drive, advertisements have been put out and the process is ongoing at each stage," Jammu-Kashmir Rural Development Secretary Sheetal Nanda told the media.

According to the report, the J&K government has announced over 10,000 job opportunities for various fields. A senior official informed the media about the recruitment of 2,000 account assistants to assist Panchayats for smooth functioning.

To further strengthen the three-tiered system, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will be conducting a study to recommend a suitable pattern for Panchayats that will help them have their cadre for implantation of government schemes, the official added.

Following, individual beneficiary orientation scheme 'Himayat' has also attained success in providing training to the school and college dropouts as per their skills, of which the maximum number of people are employed. Six lakh people have been registered under the scheme and so far, 74,000 candidates have been selected for various programmes under this scheme.

Under Project Himayat, youngsters have been trained as support staff for medical duties in hospitals and on ambulance services, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The assessment list also included the J&K administration's success in implementing a Student Health Card scheme, ensuring regular medical check-up of school-going children. This alone has benefitted 8 lakh students, the report read.

Another achievement listed is the Minority Pre-Matric Scholarship scheme which benefitted 4,76,670 students in the last one year, the media reported.