'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway

As many as 23 women were forced to undergo tubectomy, a permanent method of contraception in females, without anaesthesia, by the medical staff at a primary health centre in the Khagaria district of Bihar, said officials on Thursday.

The district magistrate of Khagaria has ordered a probe of the medical negligence incident that occurred at a Primary Health Care (PHC) in the Alauli block. The DM asked the civil surgeon to conclude the inquiry at the earliest.

'Case Of Serious Medical Negligence'

Amarakant Jha, the Civil Surgeon at Khagaria, told PTI, "There are reports that 23 women were surgically sterilised without anaesthesia at a PHC in Alauli recently. Around 30 women were scheduled to undergo the procedure, but seven fled from the establishment due to fear and informed the locals", quoted NDTV.

Jha called the incident serious medical negligence and asked how women could be compelled to undergo tubectomy without anaesthesia as the standard practice for the surgery is to use local anaesthesia. He stated that the guilty would not be spared as the probe is underway, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Victims Underwent Agonising Pain

The victims of medical negligence narrated the horrific experience of undergoing agonising pain. One of the victims said, "I don't want to remember the horrific incident. I was screaming in pain while four people held my hands and feet tightly as the doctor completed the job. Initially, when I asked the doctor about the unbearable pain, he said it happens."

Another victim said she underwent excruciating pain and was conscious throughout the surgical procedure, which involved surgical clipping of fallopian tubes. The women go through the procedure as part of a government-sponsored campaign run by a private organisation.

