UP: 22-Yr-Old Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide After Being Pressurised To Withdraw Complaint

In yet another distressing incident, a rape survivor, allegedly belonging to the Dalit community, died by suicide in a village located within the Bahjoi police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The incident took place on Thursday, March 4, a few days after the victim's family filed the rape case. The family has accused that the victim took such a drastic step due to the mounting pressure from the accused's family to compromise and withdraw the case.

The 22-year-old woman was pursuing graduation, according to the Free Press Journal. The crime took place on August 14, 2020, but the survivor did not tell her family since the accused had threatened to kill her in case she confided in someone.

However, after repeated threats, the woman decided to tell her family members on January 26, this year. Later, her family filed an FIR against the accused.

After a thorough investigation, the police arrested the accused and put him behind the bars. But, the family of the accused pestered the victim and her parents to withdraw the case against their son. They also threatened the family of dire consequences if their son was punished.

On Thursday, in the wee hours, the woman went to the second floor of the house and committed suicide by hanging herself.

A 24-second video of one of her relatives describing the victim's condition and her continuous cry for justice is going viral on social media.

A SC rape victim committed suicide in Sambhal. Instead of patronizing her, UP police continued to patronizing the culprit. Terrible! #योगी_इस्तीफा_दो pic.twitter.com/5586x7Fcuq — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) March 4, 2021

The case highlights the alarming rate of crimes against women in the state of Uttar Pradesh, owing to a lack of fear of the law and the consequences of breaking it.



