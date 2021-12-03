22-Yr-Old Entrepreneur Appointed Committee Member To Design National Innovative Start-up Strategy for Schools

A young researcher and entrepreneur with wide-ranging credentials has been appointed as a member of the committee to finalise the National Innovation Startup Policy for schools by the Ministry of Education.

22-year-old Yashraj Bhardwaj is the co-founder of Petonic Infotech, Ensure Equity, Zenith vipers, etc. He is one of the youngest members appointed to the 15-member committee to design a framework for schools that will encourage students, teachers, and management to support each other in promoting innovation and start-up activities within their campuses.

As per ANI, Bhardwaj has undertaken more than 30 research projects, 18 patent applications and launched several innovative products in the country and abroad too with the help of his twin brother Yuvraj Bhardwaj. His business has been spread in various sectors basically in the research and consulting industry and also in Petonic infotech and other market fields in North America, the Middle East, and the South Aisa region.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE, Abhay Jere, the Chief Innovation Officer at Ministry of Education, Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, MD of NITI Aayog, and other distinguished members of the Education sector are part of the committee.



What Is The Idea?

The committee has been established on the line of the National Innovation Start-up Policy framework for faculty and students of higher education released by the Education Ministry's Innovation Cell in 2019.

More than 800 Higher Education Institutions have adopted the revenue sharing model, equity sharing and requirements between students, faculty, and institutions. For the commitment and positions in the startup certain guidelines have also been laid out.



Also Read: Thousands Of Trains Stopped During Farmers' Protest, Railways Incur Losses Of Over Rs 260 Cr: Govt

