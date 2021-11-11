22-Yr-Old Detained Over Abduction Case Dies In Police Custody; Family Alleges Cops' Role

A 22-year-old man, brought to the police station in connection with an abduction case, died in custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. The deceased, identified as Altaf, was brought on Tuesday for interrogation about an abduction of a woman and forced marriage.

The department said Altaf allegedly killed himself at the station; however, the family denies the claims, NDTV reported.

Kasganj's Police Chief Rohan Pramod Bothre said the deceased had asked the cops for the toilet at the station in a video statement. When he did not return after a few minutes, the team went inside and found him dead. The young man had allegedly strangled himself by hooking his jacket's string to a tap.

The family says otherwise, accusing the cops of involving in their son's death. The deceased's father, Chand Miyan, suspects the cops to be involved in his hanging.



Five Police Personnel Suspended

Following Altaf's death, five policemen have been suspended for their negligence, the official statement read.

Opposition In Rage

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called out the administration for their irresponsibility. He said the death of Altaf raised many questions and called the suspension just an eyewash, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Also Read: Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students