All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
22-Yr-Old Detained Over Abduction Case Dies In Police Custody; Family Alleges Cops Role

Credits: Jansatta, NDTV 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

22-Yr-Old Detained Over Abduction Case Dies In Police Custody; Family Alleges Cops' Role

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  11 Nov 2021 8:22 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The deceased was brought in for interrogation about an abduction of a woman and forced marriage. The department said Altaf allegedly killed himself at the station; however, the family denies the claims.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 22-year-old man, brought to the police station in connection with an abduction case, died in custody in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district. The deceased, identified as Altaf, was brought on Tuesday for interrogation about an abduction of a woman and forced marriage.

The department said Altaf allegedly killed himself at the station; however, the family denies the claims, NDTV reported.

Kasganj's Police Chief Rohan Pramod Bothre said the deceased had asked the cops for the toilet at the station in a video statement. When he did not return after a few minutes, the team went inside and found him dead. The young man had allegedly strangled himself by hooking his jacket's string to a tap.

The family says otherwise, accusing the cops of involving in their son's death. The deceased's father, Chand Miyan, suspects the cops to be involved in his hanging.

Five Police Personnel Suspended

Following Altaf's death, five policemen have been suspended for their negligence, the official statement read.

Opposition In Rage

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called out the administration for their irresponsibility. He said the death of Altaf raised many questions and called the suspension just an eyewash, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Also Read: Coimbatore To Provide Scholarship Worth Rs 1,00,000 To Transgender Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
uttar pradesh 
adbudction 
Kasganj 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X