Bengaluru: 22-Year-Old Kannada Actress Dies After Cosmetic Surgery, FIR Registered Against Clinic Owner

Caste discrimination
Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg  (Remote Intern) 

Karnataka,  17 May 2022 11:58 AM GMT

Chetana Raj, a 22-year-old actress from Bangalore, died on Monday after undergoing a 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery. The surgery took place at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar.

Chetana Raj, a 22-year-old actress from Bangalore, died on Monday after undergoing a 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery. The surgery took place at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar. Subramanyanagar Police have filed an FIR against the clinic based on a complaint by the victim's father.

Chetana Raj was a resident of Chikkabanawara and was an actress known for television serials like Geetha and Doresani.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Chetana's father, Varadaraju, who is a businessman, filed a complaint against the clinic and alleged that Chetana went to the clinic on Friday morning, he said that the doctors insisted that she undergo a 'fat-removing' surgery to remove the fat on her waist.

On Friday evening, she succumbed after the surgery due to complications and the doctors did not shift her to any other hospital for proper treatment.

Police Case Registered Against Clinic

Furthermore, Chetna's father said that the clinic did not take permission, nor did it inform her parents before conducting the surgery and that the clinic's negligence was the cause of her death. He is also demanding that legal action should be taken against Dr Sahebgowda Shetty, who is the owner of the clinic.

In an interview, a police officer from Subramanyanagar Station said, "Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we will send the postmortem report to the medical council to take further action against the clinic."

The body is not yet handed over to Chetana's family as it is awaiting a postmortem, which will be conducted on Wednesday.

