'BTech Pani Puri Wali' : This 21-Yr-Old Entrepreneur Is Making Indian Street Food Healthy & Hygienic

Many graduates had taken the internet by storm with their humble tea stalls. Showing that young minds go beyond their ideas of entrepreneurship, a 21-year-old B.Tech graduate has started a pani puri stall that makes street food a healthy snack. Breaking down the long-standing belief that street food is not hygienic or healthy, the graduate has incorporated healthy preparation of food into making the famed pani puri of Indian streets.

A good portion of Indian youth have always pictured starting their businesses. People sceptically view it when well-educated graduates pick jobs such as establishing tea and pani puri stalls. These are jobs that society often associates with those who do not have much education qualifications or social security. However, these graduates give dignity to every form of labour and have been finding their humble success stories by thinking differently.

Healthier Options For All

21-year-old Tapsi Upadhyay did so too, and is today known among street-food lovers as the famed BTech Pani Puri Wali. Tapsi started her business after graduating B.Tech, with the aim of serving healthy and nutritious food even on the streets. According to her website, Tapsi serves air-fried pani puris, unlike the conventional ones fried in oil. This avoids reusing the same oil multiple times and provides a healthier alternative to oily snacks. Prioritising hygiene, the stall takes particular care to wear gloves while preparing and serving the food.

On her website, she states that she wishes to add more street food options to her stall and make healthier options available for all. Additionally, she also conveys that she aims to empower many girls in the nation through a franchise model of the BTech Pani Puri Wali. This would ensure a broader source of income for them that would make them self-reliant.

"A Woman Boss"

Recently, an Instagram user featured Tapsi on their food page, and the reel instantly took off by garnering over 3,53,000 views. The comments section was filled with mixed responses. One section of people wondered why a degree-holder would opt for such a livelihood, while others applauded Tapsi for taking up an unconventional route toward financial independence.

In the video, Tapsi could be seen saying that many tried to hold her back by saying that she is too young or the streets are not safe for a girl to conduct her business. Her pani puri stall gives off an apt response to them, as many flock to the stall for a quick healthy snack.

