21 Million People Lost Jobs In April-August: Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy Data

The number of salaried jobs lost due to COVID-19 pandemic from April to August stood at 21 million from with more than 3.3 million jobs lost in August and about 4.8 million in July, according to the data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Since April, the job losses were recorded at 18.9 million which increased rapidly by the month of August.

An earlier report released by ICMR revealed that soon after 3.9 million jobs were added in June, five million jobs were lost in July. As per the recent data, salaried jobs receded from 86 million to 65 million in the year 2019-2020. "The deficit of 21 million jobs is the biggest among all types of employment. About 4.8 million salaried jobs were lost in July and then in August, another 3.3 million jobs were gone," the CMIE report said.

The CEO Mahesh Vyas said, "While salaried jobs are not lost easily, once lost, they are far more difficult to retrieve. Therefore, their ballooning numbers are a source of worry."

India's rate of unemployment surged from 7.40 per cent in July to 8.35 per cent in August, as per the CMIE data released monthly. The data also showed that the unemployment rate in the urban areas increased from 9.37 per cent in July to 9.83 per cent in August while in rural areas, it surged to 7.65 per cent in August from 6.51 per cent in the previous month.

"The unemployment rate, which has been falling so far after April, increased from 7.4 per cent in July to 8.4 per cent in August. This is a significant jump. As a result, the employment rate fell from 37.6 per cent to 37.5 per cent in the same period," the report added.