'Dear Bommai Uncle': 2,000 Students Write To Karnataka CM To Drop Sankey Flyover Project

Over 2,000 postcards addressing the Karnataka Chief Minister as "Bommai uncle" were sent by kids to the CM's office urging him to protect the environment and their schools from the proposed Sankey flyover project. Students from the Malleswaram, Vyalikaval, and Sadashivnagar regions, which would be affected by the flyover, were the ones who wrote the cards on January 20, 2023.

Each postcard carried individual signatures from the 2,000 students to ensure they were genuine. They also voiced their concerns regarding the widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and the flyover extending from the T Chowdaiah Road to the 18th Cross.

Student's School Life Marked In Red

Schools and resident welfare associations in the respective regions organised the postcard writing. One of the residents' organisations - Citizens For Sankey, said that children would run the risk of various health risks once the construction project commences. They explained it further: "Construction work is known to emit fine particulate matter such as PM 2.5 and PM 10. These particles can easily enter the respiratory tract and move into the bloodstream, causing health issues."

The students, too, understand the health and environmental impact the flyover construction would bring about. Apart from their health, the children were also concerned about the environment, which would take the brunt of the project with trees being axed and traffic increasing the noise and air pollution.

Another worrying observation made by the association is regarding how the Sankey flyover would necessitate acquiring a portion of several regional schools. The project envisioned taking up the spot of the Stella Maris School, where the students assemble in the morning, play sports, and have lunch. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) owns a small portion of land bordering the school where the drain pipes run, but the remaining area required for the flyover construction comes under the school's property. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has marked the school regions red. The school has reportedly not received official notification about this despite the project's tendering process already being underway.

Similarly, the project will also affect another school in the vicinity - Poorna Prajna School. The service road of the Sankey flyover would fall within 100 metres of the road the students use daily to cross from the school to their sports ground. This has raised worries about the safety of school students.

2,000 Students & 17,000 Signatures

The BBMP had recently revived the project of widening the road and building a 560-metre-long, four-lane flyover by inviting bids. When the project was under discussion, several residents of Sadashivnagar and Malleswaram regions submitted a formal request to the BBMP chief commissioner to put the project on hold. They asked the municipal corporation to make their Detailed Project Report (DPR) public and organise a public consultation before proceeding with the project.

With little response to their request, the residents started an online petition saying there is no need for a flyover; instead, traffic can be regulated at the Cauvery Junction. A report by The Hindu quoted a resident, KR Iyer, saying, "The main traffic issue here is the Cauvery theatre underpass. Sankey flyover does not address this; it simply moves traffic to that underpass faster, causing a worse jam on the flyover. This does not solve any of our traffic problems; it will only make traffic worse, in addition to the loss of trees and footpaths."

Adding on to it, an urban mobility expert, Satya Arikutharam, conveyed that widening roads to reduce traffic congestion is one of the longest-surviving myths that urgently need to be called out. The majority of the people were of the opinion that such developmental projects backfire and destroy many localities. The signature campaign that the residents started to shed light on this widespread criticism against the flyover project and received over 17,000 signatures in two weeks.

