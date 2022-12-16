Know How This 17-Year-Old Found Cost-Effective Alternative To Insecticides & Received International Honours

Sarvesh Prabhu, a 17-year-old research intern at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), was among the many contestants at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta who were exhibiting their months-long research and developed projects. Sarvesh, representing India, presented a cost-effective bio-insecticide formulated from the leaves of the custard apple tree, popularly known as Ramphal. The project was viewed widely as a game-changer and bagged the third prize and a cash reward of US $1000.

Taking Inspiration From Home

The research intern participated in the biochemistry category and developed a cost-effective bio-insecticide from the abundantly found Ramphal leaves. The project titled, 'A novel study of bio-insecticidal properties of Annona Reticulata' initially took form during his research time at ICRISAT. The outcome of it was taken to the event, which happens to be among the world's largest pre-college science fairs, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

Traditionally, the leaf extracts have been used by many communities to treat dysentery. Exploring the bio-insecticidal properties of the same, the study utilised the extracts and found them effective against three disastrous pests, with the mortality rate ranging from 78 to 88 per cent. This mortality rate of pests within lab conditions was viewed as an encouraging result and gave the nod for being tested within greenhouse and field conditions. For the work put ahead by Sarvesh, he also received recognition and a cash reward of ₹1 lakh under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation Award for School Children.

Addressing Three Problems In One Go

Sarvesh's bio-pesticide presents a long-term solution against pests and offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Pests such as Pod borer and Green peach aphid alone cause an annual loss of over 40 per cent of crop yields, and worldwide, farmers utilise cheap fertilisers to get rid of them. The chemical composition of Ramphal plants is found to act as a defence mechanism against these pests.

Biopesticides make it possible to maintain healthy cultivation without using chemical insecticides that destroy beneficial insects and contaminate the soil and food produced. However, the good news for farmers is that manufacturing these insecticides costs way less and makes for an affordable alternative. Once the composition is understood, small-scale farmers can also manufacture these and use them as an additional source of income.

