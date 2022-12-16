All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know How This 17-Year-Old Found Cost-Effective Alternative To Insecticides & Received International Honours

Image Credits: Pexels and India Mart

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Know How This 17-Year-Old Found Cost-Effective Alternative To Insecticides & Received International Honours

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  16 Dec 2022 11:49 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The 17-year-old developed a biopesticide that provides chemical-free and affordable pesticides. His project is now being widely praised in international circles and has bagged the third prize at one of world’s largest pre-college science fairs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Sarvesh Prabhu, a 17-year-old research intern at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), was among the many contestants at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta who were exhibiting their months-long research and developed projects. Sarvesh, representing India, presented a cost-effective bio-insecticide formulated from the leaves of the custard apple tree, popularly known as Ramphal. The project was viewed widely as a game-changer and bagged the third prize and a cash reward of US $1000.

Taking Inspiration From Home

The research intern participated in the biochemistry category and developed a cost-effective bio-insecticide from the abundantly found Ramphal leaves. The project titled, 'A novel study of bio-insecticidal properties of Annona Reticulata' initially took form during his research time at ICRISAT. The outcome of it was taken to the event, which happens to be among the world's largest pre-college science fairs, according to a report by the New Indian Express.

Traditionally, the leaf extracts have been used by many communities to treat dysentery. Exploring the bio-insecticidal properties of the same, the study utilised the extracts and found them effective against three disastrous pests, with the mortality rate ranging from 78 to 88 per cent. This mortality rate of pests within lab conditions was viewed as an encouraging result and gave the nod for being tested within greenhouse and field conditions. For the work put ahead by Sarvesh, he also received recognition and a cash reward of ₹1 lakh under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation Award for School Children.

Addressing Three Problems In One Go

Sarvesh's bio-pesticide presents a long-term solution against pests and offers a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Pests such as Pod borer and Green peach aphid alone cause an annual loss of over 40 per cent of crop yields, and worldwide, farmers utilise cheap fertilisers to get rid of them. The chemical composition of Ramphal plants is found to act as a defence mechanism against these pests.

Biopesticides make it possible to maintain healthy cultivation without using chemical insecticides that destroy beneficial insects and contaminate the soil and food produced. However, the good news for farmers is that manufacturing these insecticides costs way less and makes for an affordable alternative. Once the composition is understood, small-scale farmers can also manufacture these and use them as an additional source of income.

Also Read: Youngsters Turn Into Agripreneurs! Know How Agriculture Is Becoming New Trend In J&K

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Biopesticide 
Agriculture community 
17 year old 
Research intern 
Natural pesticides 

Must Reads

Technology Is Transforming Education Sector; Know Why India Needs Comprehensive EdTech Policy
Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University
Layoffs At Tech Firms Surpass Great Recession Levels, Might Worsen In Early 2023
Know How This 17-Year-Old Found Cost-Effective Alternative To Insecticides & Received International Honours
Similar Posts
Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University
Trending

Indian Lecturer Who Faced Racial Discrimination Wins Case Against UK University

The Logical Indian Crew
Layoffs At Tech Firms Surpass Great Recession Levels, Might Worsen In Early 2023
Trending

Layoffs At Tech Firms Surpass Great Recession Levels, Might Worsen In Early 2023

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Acid Attack: Flipkart Says Seller Blacklisted After DCW Issues Notice Over Easy Acid Availability
Trending

Delhi Acid Attack: Flipkart Says Seller 'Blacklisted' After DCW Issues Notice Over Easy Acid...

The Logical Indian Crew
Lithuania Metal Processing Firm Makes Stoves Using Car Parts To Help Ukrainians Beat Winter Amid War
Trending

Lithuania Metal Processing Firm Makes Stoves Using Car Parts To Help Ukrainians Beat Winter Amid

The Logical Indian Crew
Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation
Trending

Building Greener World! Indian Railways Bags 9 Awards For Efforts Towards Energy Conservation

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X