Tamil Nadu: 17-Yr-Old Dies After Violent Altercation With Schoolmates Over Caste Wristband, 3 Booked

A 17-year-old student succumbed to his injuries sustained following a violent altercation with his schoolmates in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. The student got into a fight with three other students over one of them wearing a thread or wristband denoting a particular caste on April 25.

According to reports, a case has been filed with the police, and the three juveniles have been booked. Two teachers have also been suspended, police said on Sunday, April 30.

Violent Altercation Between The Students

The victim Selvasurya, a class 12 student, reportedly entered into a fight after he asked a class 11 student why he was sporting a wristband. It led to an altercation between both, following which two other students, also belonging to Class 11, joined in to defend their classmate.

The incident occurred within the Pallakkal Pothukudi Government Higher Secondary School premises near Ambasamuthiram. The victim was assaulted with a brick and sustained injuries over his left ear, and part of his head, reported NDTV.

Selvasurya belonged to a Most Backward Community in the state. One of the accused was a Dalit, and his other two classmates belonged to a different religion.

Rushed To The Hospital

During the violent altercation between the students, the teachers managed to intervene and separate the students and Selvasurya returned home after school.

Subsequently, the 17-year-old student suffered excruciating pain through the night and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital. Diagnosis revealed a head injury- a blood clot, and he underwent an operation. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, April 29, reported News 18.

Tension In The Region

The boy's death has induced an atmosphere of tension and anxiety in the region. The family and villagers of the deceased had staged a road blockade demanding justice.

The district administration has instructed the school authorities to take swift and appropriate action. They are directed to avoid repeating such incidents and ensure that such wrist bands denoting a particular caste are prohibited.

Several media outlets have reported the incident from different angles, and more development regarding the case are awaited.

