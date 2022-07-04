All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
More Than 16,000 Prospective Parents Waiting To Adopt A Kid For Past 3 Years: Central Adoption Resource Authority Data

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

More Than 16,000 Prospective Parents Waiting To Adopt A Kid For Past 3 Years: Central Adoption Resource Authority Data

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 July 2022 5:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

During the last Parliament session, a parliamentary panel suggested that the adoption process in India be simplified and also emphasised the need for a close redoing of various regulations guiding the adoption procedure.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Over 16,000 prospective parents are waiting for more than three years to adopt a kid, with officials attributing the deceleration to the availability of fewer kids who are legally free for adoption.

As per the data released by officials of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) in reply to a Right to Information (RTI) filed by PTI, there are a total of 28,501 prospective parents whose home study reports have received the go-ahead and are waiting for adopting a child.

What Does Data Indicate?

Out of this, nearly 16,155 prospective parents whose home study reports were approved three years ago are still waiting for the go-ahead for adoption, as per the data.

Until June 28, 3,596 kids are legally free for adoption, including 1,380 with special needs.

"The average waiting period for adoption is 2-2.5 years and then there are very few children who are legally free for adoption, making it further difficult for prospective parents to find children for adoption," a senior official was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

As per the official data, 2,971 kids are living in specialised adoption agencies, which come under the category of being "not adoptable". Meanwhile, almost 7,000 children are in the specialised adoption centre.

Making Adoption Process Simpler!

During the last Parliament session, a parliamentary panel suggested that the adoption process in India be simplified and also emphasised the need for a close redoing of various regulations guiding the adoption procedure.

In 2021, the central government amended the Juvenile Justice Act, under which increased responsibilities and powers were handed to district magistrates to accelerate the adoption system in India. Previously, adoption processes were under the purview of courts.

Furthermore, child rights experts believe that even more is needed than just simplifying the process.

In order to adopt a kid, a prospective parent must upload their official application for adoption with all required documents on CARA's website, after which a social worker conducts a home study.

After this, the specialised adoption agencies share profiles of kids identified as legally free for adoption with prospective parents who select a child. The district magistrate then looks upon the matter.

Also Read: World's First Tamil Bible Translation Stolen From Thanjavur In 2005 Traced To London Museum: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
adoption 
Child Adoption 
RTI 

Must Reads

Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Increases To 42, Search Operation Continues For Missing 20 People
Delhi Municipal Schools Start Initiative To Make Students Aware Of Waste Management Through Artificial Intelligence
Banking Frauds Of Over Rs 1,000 Crores Witness Significant Decline In Fraud Cases In FY22
My Story: 'From Not Being Accepted By Society To Becoming A Queer Entrepreneur, Journey Wasn't Easy'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X