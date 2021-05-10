The 16 Muslim workers who were named by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, during his exposé on the mismanagement of beds to the COVID patients in the state, will be reinstated to their posts.

However, no official communication has been made regarding the incident by the authorities.

Speaking to The Hindu, Special Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), South Zone, said that workers would be getting their jobs back but it was left to the agency responsible for their hiring to decide their posting henceforth.

"We also found out about this development on the news. We will have to get official confirmation of the same on Monday morning," Shivu Nayak, the manager of Crystal Info system and services, the agency that hires the workforce for the south zone war room told Hindustan Times.

Reports have stated that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials who were tasked with investigating the matter let go of the workers in the absence of evidence hinting at their involvement.

The case came into light when Surya along with Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya, and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar. barged about the war room and questioned about the workers being hired by the agency.

The incident took place on Tuesday, May 4 during the investigation that was done in the South Zone COVID war room in exposing the scam regarding the bribe for the bed scam.

The incident drew widespread condemnation for the BJP leaders due to the communally inflammatory comments. For instance, Subramanya was overheard asking if the war room was a "madarasa" for recruiting Muslim staff.

