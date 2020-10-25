Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-old Girl Beaten, Thrown Off Terrace By Neighbours For Objecting To Harassment

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district was assaulted and thrown off the terrace of a building by three neighbours for objecting to harassment.



The teenager has suffered severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Azamgarh District Hospital. Her condition is reportedly critical. According to the report, the incident was first reported to the police on October 23. All the three accused have been arrested, reported News18.

The victim and the accused are the residents of the same locality. The incident took place when she was returning home on Friday. According to the complained lodged by the girl's family, the three dragged her to the terrace of a building and threw her off the roof after she objected to resist to their harassment. "The girl has said she was also beaten up by the accused persons," police officer Sushil Dhule said.

The police have recorded the victim's statement and have filed a case of molestation and assault. "More charges may be added to the case based on the girl's medical report," the Dhule added.

The incident has been reported amid the multiple reports of assaults and crimes against women in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has received massive flak for its failure to ensure women's safety, and handling of the cases registered.

However, recently the CM said that the cases of crime against women will be tried in fast-track courts and crimes against minors to be tried under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

