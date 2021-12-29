15 Job Vacancies, 11K Applicants! Madhya Pradesh Faces Unemployment Pandemic

The employment scenario in Madhya Pradesh is worsening and shows a saddening reality. In Gwalior, around 11,000 applicants have applied for 15 job openings for peons, drivers, and security guards.

Graduates, Civil Services Aspirants In Line

A swarm of men stood in the line to apply for jobs on Saturday and Sunday. According to the NDTV report, the education qualifications for vacancy require a person who has cleared 10th grade. But, the applicants included graduates, post-graduates, civil services aspirants, engineers, and people with MBA.

One of the applicants, Ajay Baghel, told the publication that he had applied for the post of peon despite being a science graduate. Baghel informed that people who hold PhD were also in the line.

Another applicant, Jitender Maurya, a law graduate, had applied for the post of driver. A student of Madhav College, Maurya, is currently preparing for the judge's examination. "The situation is such that sometimes there is no money to buy books. So, I thought I would get some work," he said.

People have also come from other states to propose their candidacy. One of the candidates is Altaf, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, a graduate who has applied for peon's post.

Statistics

According to the report, there are nearly 32,57,136 unemployed people who have registered in the employment registration offices of the state, despite thousands of posts lying vacant in various sectors.

The School Education Department has 30,600 vacant posts, Home Department has 9,388, Health Department has 8,592, and the Revenue Department has 9,530 vacancies. This excludes the one lakh posts that are vacant in other government departments.

Due to the non-fulfillment of the backlog posts, people are turning up in thousands for a job that is lower than their education level.

As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reports, the unemployment rate in Madhya Pradesh in November was only 1.7 per cent. But a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows approximately 95 people died by suicide because of unemployment last year in Madhya Pradesh alone.

Graduates Are Street Vendors

Ever since the government announced to provide identity cards to all the street vendors of the state, it saw 15 lakh applicants, and 99,000 got through. Of the total number, 90 per cent were reportedly graduates.

Job Seekers, Opposition Question Govt

Looking at the growing unemployment rate, people have started questioning Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan on his recruitment promises. Recently, Chauhan had said that the government would employ one lakh people in a year and fill all the backlog posts.

The minister said that the government is working proactively towards providing employment. "Everyone wants employment in government services, but I want to tell you the truth is that every student can't get a government job," he had said.

The Director of Public Relations had said that young people are also being encouraged for entrepreneurship and self-employment, considering the opportunities available in the private sector.

Congress called out the BJP government for the job crisis. Congress MP spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that the current status exposes 17 years of development of the Shivraj government.

Also Read: Gujarat Girl Lost Sight In Acid Attack, Now Aspires To Become IAS Officer