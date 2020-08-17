Trending

100 Congress Leaders Wrote To Sonia Gandhi Seeking Leadership Change, Claims Sanjay Jha, Party Denies

Jha’s claim was denied by the Congress party saying the ‘non-existent letter’ was just an attempt to divert attention from the Facebook controversy, and the fake letter news was being circulated by ‘BJP stooges’.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Aug 2020 12:16 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: OutlookIndia, Indiacom

Over 100 Congress leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking for a change in the political leadership and urged for transparent elections in the party, former leader Sanjay Jha tweeted on Monday.

However, Congress denied Jha's claim. Senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the 'non-existent letter' was just an attempt to divert attention from the Facebook controversy reported by Wall Street Journal, and the fake letter was being circulated by 'BJP stooges'.

Party secretary Pranav Jha also said no such letter has been received by the party. Responding to a question, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said "the party has internal democracy and the party gives liberty to such leaders to write a letter to the party and the CWC is well within the right to elect its leader," Times of India reported.

Though the Congress rubbished Jha's claim saying that he speaks on behalf of BJP, a small group within the party including former ministers and MPs have reportedly informed the media that the process of requesting an appointment with Sonia Gandhi to discuss 'matters of concern' is underway.

According to the NDTV report, the group reportedly wants Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to come clean on the issue of leadership. They have been rattled about the narrative of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra solving the Rajasthan political struggle at a time the Congress should be addressing the leadership question.

Sonia Gandhi's one-year term as interim president came to an end on August 10. She had taken the post after Rahul Gandhi quit the post last year, owning responsibility for the party's national election fiasco.

Earlier in June, Jha was the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) spokesperson with immediate effect, following the article he wrote for a newspaper criticizing the party.

