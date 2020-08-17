100 Congress Leaders Wrote To Sonia Gandhi Seeking Leadership Change, Claims Sanjay Jha, Party Denies

Over 100 Congress leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking for a change in the political leadership and urged for transparent elections in the party, former leader Sanjay Jha tweeted on Monday.

It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MP's) , distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC.



However, Congress denied Jha's claim. Senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the 'non-existent letter' was just an attempt to divert attention from the Facebook controversy reported by Wall Street Journal, and the fake letter was being circulated by 'BJP stooges'.

"Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance" in its what'sapp of today directed to run the story of a non existant letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links.



Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 17, 2020

Party secretary Pranav Jha also said no such letter has been received by the party. Responding to a question, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said "the party has internal democracy and the party gives liberty to such leaders to write a letter to the party and the CWC is well within the right to elect its leader," Times of India reported.



Though the Congress rubbished Jha's claim saying that he speaks on behalf of BJP, a small group within the party including former ministers and MPs have reportedly informed the media that the process of requesting an appointment with Sonia Gandhi to discuss 'matters of concern' is underway.

According to the NDTV report, the group reportedly wants Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to come clean on the issue of leadership. They have been rattled about the narrative of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra solving the Rajasthan political struggle at a time the Congress should be addressing the leadership question.

Sonia Gandhi's one-year term as interim president came to an end on August 10. She had taken the post after Rahul Gandhi quit the post last year, owning responsibility for the party's national election fiasco.

Earlier in June, Jha was the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) spokesperson with immediate effect, following the article he wrote for a newspaper criticizing the party.

