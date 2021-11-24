10% Off On Liquor For Getting Vaccinated: MP's Unique Convincing Strategy; Move Not Supported By Govt

All section
Trending
Madhya Pradesh,  24 Nov 2021 8:48 AM GMT

The Mandsaur's district administration's move has been criticised by the BJP members, who said it would lure people into consuming more alcohol. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya clarified that the move was not encouraged by the government.

Madhya Pradesh Mandsaur's district administration has come up with a unique idea to boost the vaccination drive against COVID-19. The excise department officials are offering a discount of 10 per cent on country liquor to those who have received both vaccine doses.

Department officer Anil Sachan informed that the discount would be applicable at liquor shops in the district's Sitamau Phatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand. The officials will be monitoring that only beneficiaries receive the discount, he added.

Sachan said that if the experiment turns out successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district, Hindustan Times reported.

Encouraging People To Consume Liquor

The officer's move has been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party members, who said it would lure people into consuming more alcohol. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya clarified that the move was not encouraged by the government.

Meanwhile, the state government orgnaised a campaign on Wednesday, November 24, to cover the remaining population under its vaccination programme. The authorities have set a deadline of the end of this year to complete the vaccination of the eligible people.

Also Read: Shimla Tops NITI's 1st Sustainable Development Goal Index, Dhanbad Worst Among 56 Cities

