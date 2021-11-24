10% Off On Liquor For Getting Vaccinated: MP's Unique Convincing Strategy; Move Not Supported By Govt

Madhya Pradesh Mandsaur's district administration has come up with a unique idea to boost the vaccination drive against COVID-19. The excise department officials are offering a discount of 10 per cent on country liquor to those who have received both vaccine doses.

Department officer Anil Sachan informed that the discount would be applicable at liquor shops in the district's Sitamau Phatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand. The officials will be monitoring that only beneficiaries receive the discount, he added.

Sachan said that if the experiment turns out successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district, Hindustan Times reported.

Encouraging People To Consume Liquor

The officer's move has been criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party members, who said it would lure people into consuming more alcohol. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya clarified that the move was not encouraged by the government.

जिला आबकारी अधिकारी ने प्रेस नोट जारी कर शराब पीने वालों को वैक्सीनेशन के दुसरे डोज लगाने पर ठेकेदार द्वारा मंदसौर की तीन दुकानों पर 10% भाव में छुट देने की बात कही है, यह नवाचार है जो उचित नहीं है और ना ही यह शासन का निर्णय है इससे पीने वालों का आकर्षण बढ़ेगा। — Yashpal Sisodiya, MLA Mandsaur (@ypssisodiya) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the state government orgnaised a campaign on Wednesday, November 24, to cover the remaining population under its vaccination programme. The authorities have set a deadline of the end of this year to complete the vaccination of the eligible people.



