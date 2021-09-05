'Voicing Anger Creatively': Women In Bhopal 'Catwalk' On Potholed Roads To Draw Authorities' Attention

In what could be termed as a unique way of protesting, a group of women in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal held a mock outdoor fashion show on the potholed roads in a locality near Hoshangabad to draw the attention of authorities towards it.

The women residents of Danish Nagar held a 'catwalk' with broken potholed-laden roads as their runway, the videos of which went viral on social media. The women were dressed in sarees and navigated their way through waterlogged potholes, making sure their demands for road repair were clear and sound and doesn't reach a deaf ear, India Today reported.



Danish Nagar is regarded to be a posh area where plots were bought for higher prices three decades ago. But, there has been no development despite paying higher taxes as well, event organiser Anshu Gupta told PTI.



"Since all our representations to elected representatives and higher authorities went unheard, we organised this fashion show. If our demands are not met, we will neither vote nor pay taxes," she added. The women also demanded that the colony should be handed over to the municipal corporation.

Roads Prone To Accidents

The women and children participants also held placards mocking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 2017 statement that roads in the state were better than that of the United States of America. One of the placards in Hindi read, "Are these broken battered roads better than those in Washington."



Residents of the area told India Today that they have raised their voices a number of times in the past but the issue is yet to be solved. "These roads are prone to accidents on daily basis. Yet, the authorities have not repaired them. What are we paying taxes for?" one of the residents questioned.



Due to incessant rains, roads in many parts of Bhopal have been damaged, which has resulted in developing potholes and waterlogging.



Meanwhile, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Zonal Officer Neelesh Shrivastava said that he was made aware about the protest and assured that civic engineers would hold a spot inspection on 6th September. He also said that the department had not got any complaints from the residents so far.

