TLI Explains: All You Need To Know About Section 144 Of CrPC

As massive protests against CAA continue to stir the country, The Logical Indian brings to you a comprehensive view on the imposition of Section 144.

In the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country, the Centre and the state government has frequently imposed section 144.

Starting from December 2019 the government has imposed section 144 more than 20 times. All of these orders prohibited the "holding of any public meeting", the "assembly of five or more persons" as well as the carrying of arms, banners and placards, or sloganeering in these areas. What Is Section 144?

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is a colonial-era law. It authorises district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate or any other executive magistrate specially empowered by the state government in this behalf to issue orders to prevent and address urgent cases of apprehended danger or nuisance.

A written order has to be passed which may be directed against a particular individual, or to persons residing in a particular place or area, or to the public generally when frequenting or visiting a particular place or area. The imposition of section 144 was a regular practice during the British era to suppress the protests by freedom fighters.



Restrictions Of Rights After Section 144 Imposition

Assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. According to the law, every member of such 'unlawful assembly' can be booked for engaging in rioting.