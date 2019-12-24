What Is The National Population Register (NPR)?
The Logical Indian Crew India
December 24th, 2019 / 6:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Image Credits: News18
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, December 24, approved the proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR) and to conduct Census 2021.
The Home Ministry will spend Rs 8,754 crore for the Census 2021 and Rs 3,941 crore for updating NPR. The NPR exercise will commence from April 2020 and the Census will be conducted in 2021.
What is the National Population Register (NPR)?
NPR is a list of ‘usual residents’ in the country. A ‘usual resident’ is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.
NPR, which includes both Indian and foreign citizens, aims to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident in the country.
The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census 2011. This data was later updated in 2015 through a door-to-door survey. The next update will take place in April 2020.
It is being prepared at the local (Village/sub-Town), sub-District, District, State and National level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.
It is mandatory for every usual resident of the country to register in the NPR. Each individual is required to provide demographic details on 21 points, including date and place of birth of parents, last place of residence, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhar (on a voluntary basis), Voter ID card number, Driving License Number and Mobile Number.
The last NPR done in 2010 did not require the date and place of birth of parents and the last place of residence. The data was collected only on 15 points.
How Is NPR Different From National Register Of Citizens(NRC)?
While NRC is a register containing details of Indian Citizens living in India and outside India, NPR is a list of persons usually residing in a village or rural area or town or ward or demarcated area (demarcated by the Registrar General of Citizen Registration) within a ward in a town or urban area.
Also, Unlike NPR, NRC does not include foreign citizens.
Also Read: Mamata Banerjee Takes On Government, Stops Work On National Population Register
Contributors
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Shweta Kothari