Why Is The Bishnoi Gang Targeting Salman Khan? All You Need To Know

Image Credit: India TV News, The Indian Express

Why Is The Bishnoi Gang Targeting Salman Khan? All You Need To Know

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra,  18 Oct 2024 7:23 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan faces renewed threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹5 crore for his safety, following the murder of his associate Baba Siddique. As police ramp up security, questions arise about the gang's motives and the ongoing feud rooted in a 1998 poaching case.

The ongoing saga between Bollywood actor Salman Khan and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has escalated dramatically, with recent developments including the arrest of a gang member linked to a plot to kill Khan and threats demanding ₹5 crore for his safety. The situation intensified following the murder of Baba Siddique, a close associate of Khan, which has raised alarms about the gang's violent intentions. Authorities are on high alert, increasing security measures around Khan as investigations continue.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is a notorious criminal organization based primarily in India and has been involved in various criminal activities, including extortion, murder, and smuggling. Lawrence Bishnoi himself is currently incarcerated but continues to orchestrate operations from prison through a network of associates. The gang is known for its violent tactics and has been linked to multiple high-profile cases, including threats against celebrities like Salman Khan.

Threats and Violence Escalate Against Salman Khan

In a chilling turn of events, the Navi Mumbai police arrested Sukha Kalluya, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is accused of plotting to assassinate Salman Khan using smuggled weapons. The arrest occurred on October 1 in Panipat, Haryana, where Sukha was allegedly coordinating with his Pakistani handlers to execute the plan. This development follows a series of violent threats against Khan, including a recent demand for ₹5 crore to settle an ongoing feud with Bishnoi. The police believe that failure to comply could lead to dire consequences for the actor, echoing the recent murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Background: A Longstanding Feud

The animosity between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 incident involving the poaching of blackbucks, an animal sacred to Bishnoi's community. Over the years, this feud has manifested in numerous threats against Khan's life. Notably, in April 2023, gunshots were fired outside his residence in Bandra, which Khan believes were intended to kill him and his family members. Following these incidents, police investigations revealed that the Bishnoi gang had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Khan's movements and plan attacks. Despite being incarcerated, Bishnoi continues to orchestrate violence through his network.

Major Developments in the Salman Khan Case with Bishnoi

1. 17 October - Ongoing Investigations and Arrests

Following the arrest of Sukha Kalluya, police investigations revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Salman Khan's movements. They had conducted reconnaissance at various locations associated with the actor, indicating a well-coordinated plan against him.

2. 14 October - Fresh Death Threat to Salman Khan

Salman Khan received a new death threat from the Bishnoi gang, demanding ₹5 crore to "end the enmity." The message warned that failure to comply would result in consequences worse than those faced by Baba Siddique. This threat has intensified security measures around Khan as authorities work to trace the origins of the message.

3. 12 October - Murder of Baba Siddique Linked to Bishnoi Gang

Baba Siddique, a prominent politician and associate of Salman Khan, was shot dead. The investigation quickly pointed towards the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, highlighting their ongoing violent activities in the region. Siddique's murder raised concerns about the gang's influence and the potential risks faced by Khan due to his connections with Siddique.

4. 01 October - Arrest of Sukha Kalluya

The Navi Mumbai police apprehended Sukha Kalluya, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for allegedly plotting to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Sukha was arrested in Panipat, Haryana, and is believed to have coordinated with his handler in Pakistan to execute the plan using high-powered firearms like AK-47s and M16s. This arrest follows a series of threats against Khan, including a recent incident where gunshots were fired outside his residence in April 2023.

5. April 14, 2023 - Gunshots Fired at Residence

Two assailants fired shots at Salman Khan's home in an apparent assassination attempt. The incident occurred in the early hours while Khan and his family were asleep, raising serious concerns about their safety.

6. January 2024 - Trespassing Attempt

Unidentified individuals attempted to enter Khan's farmhouse using fake identities, further highlighting ongoing threats against him.

7. March 2023 - Email Threat

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent an email threat directly targeting Salman Khan, escalating fears for his safety.

8. 2022 - Threat Letter Found

A threatening letter was discovered near Khan’s residence, indicating prior attempts to intimidate him.

9. April 24, 2024 - FIR Filed

Police registered a case against 18 identified members of the Bishnoi gang for conspiracy to kill Salman Khan following multiple threats.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The alarming rise in violence and threats against Salman Khan underscores a troubling trend in society where criminal elements feel emboldened enough to target public figures without fear of consequences. This situation calls for not only stringent law enforcement but also a collective societal effort towards fostering dialogue and understanding among communities. As we reflect on these events, we must ask ourselves: how can we work together to create a safer environment for everyone?

Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
