Justice Sanjiv Khanna, born on May 14, 1960, is poised to become the 51st Chief Justice of India following the recommendation of current Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who is set to retire on November 10, 2024. Khanna's legal career spans over four decades, marked by significant rulings including the declaration of the Electoral Bond Scheme as unconstitutional and his role in upholding the abrogation of Article 370. As a staunch advocate for transparency and justice, his tenure is anticipated to last until his retirement on May 13, 2025.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna: A Prominent Legal Figure

Justice Sanjiv Khanna's journey in law began when he enrolled as an advocate in 1983 after graduating from the University of Delhi. He practiced across various legal domains, including constitutional law and taxation, before being appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and later becoming a permanent judge in 2006. His elevation to the Supreme Court occurred on January 18, 2019. Throughout his career, he has held key positions such as the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and has chaired multiple legal bodies. His notable judgments include significant contributions to electoral reforms and constitutional law, emphasizing his commitment to judicial integrity and public accountability.

Background and Key Achievements

Justice Khanna's legal acumen is underscored by his involvement in landmark cases that have shaped Indian jurisprudence. He was part of the five-judge bench that ruled against the Electoral Bond Scheme in 2024, citing violations of voters' rights to information. Additionally, he upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that it did not compromise India's federal structure. His judgments reflect a deep understanding of democratic principles and civil liberties. Notably, he has authored over 93 judgments during his tenure at the Supreme Court, showcasing a diverse portfolio that includes criminal and civil law.

Questions and Answers

1. Who recommended Justice Sanjiv Khanna for CJI?

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud recommended Justice Khanna as his successor due to his seniority on the Supreme Court bench.

2. What are some landmark cases presided over by Justice Khanna?

He has authored significant judgments, including a ruling against the Electoral Bonds Scheme and upholding the abrogation of Article 370.

3. When will Justice Khanna officially take office as CJI?

He is set to assume office in November 2024 following Chief Justice Chandrachud's retirement.

4. What impact might Justice Khanna have on Indian law?

His focus on transparency and civil rights could lead to pivotal reforms within the judiciary.

5. How long will Justice Khanna serve as CJI?

His term as Chief Justice is expected to last until May 13, 2025, when he reaches retirement age.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The Logical Indian views Justice Sanjiv Khanna's anticipated role as Chief Justice with optimism, recognizing his dedication to upholding justice and transparency within the legal framework. His approach aligns with our values of promoting dialogue and fostering a fair judicial system that serves all citizens equitably. As we look forward to his leadership in the Supreme Court, we encourage our readers to reflect on how judicial decisions impact societal progress. How do you think Justice Khanna's tenure will shape the future of India’s judiciary?