image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
RBI Policy: Key Lending Rate Remains Steady At 6.5% For Tenth Consecutive Time

Image Credit: Sammy X

The Logical Indian
The Logical Indian Crew

RBI Policy: Key Lending Rate Remains Steady At 6.5% For Tenth Consecutive Time

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  9 Oct 2024 5:27 AM GMT  | Updated 9 Oct 2024 5:53 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

RBI Holds Key Lending Rate Steady at 6.5% for Tenth Time, Balancing Inflation Control and Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained its key lending rate at 6.5% for the tenth consecutive time, as announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. This decision aims to balance inflationary pressures and robust domestic growth while addressing global economic uncertainties, including rising oil prices due to geopolitical tensions. The RBI's focus remains on keeping inflation within its target range, with experts predicting potential easing only in December.

Monetary Policy Decision Amid Economic Pressures

During the three-day MPC meeting, Governor Das highlighted that the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is unchanged at 6.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) and Bank Rate remain at 6.75%. The RBI's decision comes against a backdrop of an inflation target of 4% and a real GDP forecast of 7.2% for FY25. Despite recent declines in inflation rates, concerns persist about its sustainability, particularly with rising crude oil prices impacting domestic trade and inflation levels124.

Contextual Background on Interest Rates

The RBI's repo rate has remained unchanged since February 2023, reflecting a cautious approach in light of both domestic and global economic conditions. The MPC previously raised rates significantly in response to inflation spikes, but now aims for a 'neutral' stance to support growth while managing inflation risks. Recent data indicates a cooling economy, with indicators such as vehicle sales and GST collections showing declines, prompting discussions about the sustainability of India's growth momentum345.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

At The Logical Indian, we believe that maintaining economic stability is crucial for fostering social harmony and progress. The RBI's cautious stance reflects a commitment to balancing growth with inflation control, which is vital for ensuring a thriving economy for all citizens. As we navigate these challenging times, how do you think the RBI's decisions will impact your daily life? We invite our readers to share their thoughts and engage in constructive dialogue on this important issue.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
RBI
repo rate
key lending rate
Monetary Policy Committee
GDP growth
Shaktikanta Das
interest rates
financial market stability
standing deposit facility
marginal standing facility
India economy
RBI Policy

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick