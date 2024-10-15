image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Put Your Attitude In Pocket: Delhi Cab Drivers Six Rules Spark Debate Among Passengers

Image Credit: Reddit

The Logical Indian
The Logical Indian Crew

'Put Your Attitude In Pocket': Delhi Cab Driver's Six Rules Spark Debate Among Passengers

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi,  15 Oct 2024 4:45 AM GMT  | Updated 15 Oct 2024 4:52 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

A Delhi cab driver's six rules for passengers, including a request to refrain from calling him "bhaiya," have ignited a heated debate on social media about respect and boundaries in the gig economy.

A recent viral post on Reddit features a Delhi-based cab driver who has outlined six strict guidelines for his passengers, sparking intense debates online. The rules emphasize maintaining politeness and respect during rides, specifically advising against calling the driver "bhaiya." Some netizens praised the driver for taking a stand against rudeness, while others found the guidelines excessive. The controversy highlights ongoing discussions around customer behavior and driver rights in the gig economy.

Vital Statistics and Perspectives

The cab driver's list includes directives such as reminding passengers that they are not the owners of the vehicle, asking them to speak politely, close doors slowly, put their attitudes aside, avoid speeding requests, and refrain from addressing him as "bhaiya." Many users appreciated the driver's effort to set clear expectations regarding behavior inside the cab. However, some critics argued that certain rules seemed overly restrictive or unnecessary. For instance, one Reddit user questioned the prohibition on calling the driver "bhaiya," suggesting cultural nuances could vary widely depending on region and personal preference.

Background Information

Incidents like these often reflect broader societal trends. Recently, concerns over passenger safety and treatment of ride-hail drivers have come into focus due to several high-profile cases. An earlier incident involving an Ola driver assaulting a passenger in Delhi highlighted similar issues of disrespect and abuse faced by drivers. These experiences underscore the need for clearer communication channels between riders and operators to ensure safer and more respectful interactions.

I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you about these guidelines?
byu/Your_Friendly_Panda inCarsIndia


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
passenger etiquette
cab guidelines
gig economy behavior

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick