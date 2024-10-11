Karnataka Govt Mandates Kannada Flag Hoisting For IT Companies, Factories And Institutions On Rajyotsava

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has mandated that all institutions, including IT companies, factories, and educational establishments, hoist the Kannada flag on November 1, marking Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. This decision aims to foster local pride and respect for the Kannada language, particularly in Bengaluru, where nearly 50% of the population is from outside the state. Shivakumar also cautioned pro-Kannada groups against unlawful actions and stated that compliance will be monitored by local authorities.

Celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava

In a recent announcement, Shivakumar expressed the significance of November 1 for Kannadigas, stating, “It is important for us to celebrate such a day. Kannada language should be respected.” He emphasized that all organizations must hoist the flag and encouraged cultural programs in schools and colleges to instill love for the Kannada language among students. An official order will ensure compliance, with organizations required to share photos of their flag hoisting with local authorities.

VIDEO | "Today, I have decided, as the Bengaluru minister, I am appealing to all institutions, including IT, factories and all establishments, that on November 1, they should hoist a Kannada flag in front of all the institutions," says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar… pic.twitter.com/c80FMjzTT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2024

Background Context



This directive follows previous legislative efforts to promote Kannada in public life, including the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill 2024. Earlier this year, protests erupted over inadequate use of Kannada on signage, prompting the government to take action to ensure the language's prominence in daily life. Shivakumar's announcement comes as part of broader efforts to celebrate the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava and strengthen cultural identity amid a diverse population.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The Logical Indian supports initiatives that promote cultural pride and inclusivity while respecting linguistic diversity. Encouraging institutions to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava fosters a sense of community and belonging. However, it is crucial that such mandates do not lead to coercion or conflict. How can we ensure that celebrations like these promote harmony rather than division? Share your thoughts!