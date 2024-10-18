image All section
Communal Violence In Bahraich: Red-Tagging Raises Concerns of Home Demolitions

Image Credit: ABP Live, Facebook 

The Logical Indian
The Logical Indian Crew

Communal Violence In Bahraich: Red-Tagging Raises Concerns of Home Demolitions

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Uttar Pradesh,  18 Oct 2024 2:33 PM GMT  | Updated 18 Oct 2024 2:42 PM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Tensions rise in Bahraich as red-tagging of homes sparks fears of demolitions following recent communal violence.

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, escalating tensions have led to violence following the red-tagging of homes by authorities, sparking fears of bulldozer actions. The unrest erupted after local officials marked several houses for demolition, claiming illegal construction. Residents expressed outrage, fearing loss of homes and livelihoods. Authorities have since deployed additional police forces to maintain order amidst ongoing protests.

Violence Erupts Over Red-Tagging

The situation in Bahraich intensified when local authorities began red-tagging homes, alleging they were built illegally. Witnesses reported clashes between residents and police, resulting in injuries on both sides. A resident stated, "We are being targeted without any proper notice," highlighting the community's frustration. As protests grew, police presence was significantly increased to prevent further escalation.

Background of Tensions

This incident follows a series of similar actions across Uttar Pradesh, where the government has employed bulldozer demolitions as a means to address illegal constructions. Critics argue that these actions disproportionately affect marginalized communities and exacerbate social tensions. The red-tagging in Bahraich appears to be a continuation of this controversial approach, prompting fears among residents about their housing security and rights.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Bahraich violence
red-tagging
bulldozer action
communal clashes

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

