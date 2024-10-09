image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
From Setback To Success: The Remarkable Story of Alpesh Rathod, Gujarats Panipuri Vendors Son Who Secured An MBBS Seat

Image Credit: The Times of India

The Logical Indian
The Logical Indian Crew

From Setback To Success: The Remarkable Story of Alpesh Rathod, Gujarat's Panipuri Vendor's Son Who Secured An MBBS Seat

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat,  9 Oct 2024 4:52 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Against all odds, Alpesh Rathod, the son of a panipuri vendor from Gujarat, overcomes a caste certificate dispute to secure an MBBS seat in the general category after retaking the NEET exam.

Alpesh Rathod, the son of a panipuri vendor from Meghraj, Gujarat, recently secured an MBBS seat in the general category after losing his previous admission due to a disputed caste certificate. Initially admitted under a reserved quota, Rathod's seat was cancelled following government scrutiny of his caste status. After a challenging legal battle and reattempting the NEET exam, he improved his score and gained admission to GMERS Medical College in Gandhinagar. However, he faces higher fees and a fine for vacating his earlier seat, highlighting the ongoing challenges for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

A Journey of Resilience

Rathod's journey began two years ago when he scored 613 marks in the NEET-UG 2022, securing a place in a government medical college under the socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) category. His aspirations were shattered when his caste certificate was invalidated by the state government, leading to the cancellation of his admission just as he was nearing the completion of his second year. Despite this setback, Rathod displayed remarkable determination, taking his case to the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court ruled against him. “I didn’t want any uncertainty hanging over my head,” he expressed, showcasing his resolve to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

Background Context

The legal turmoil surrounding Rathod's admission reflects broader issues within India's reservation system and its impact on students from marginalized communities. His initial admission was celebrated as a significant achievement for his family and village; however, the subsequent cancellation underscored systemic flaws that often leave students vulnerable. In light of these challenges, Rathod chose to retake the NEET exam, scoring 644 marks this time and securing a seat in the open category. This decision not only restored his academic aspirations but also symbolized hope for many who face similar hurdles.

The Logical Indian's Perspective

The story of Alpesh Rathod serves as a poignant reminder of the resilience required to overcome systemic barriers in education. It reflects our commitment to fostering dialogue around equity and access in academic institutions. As we celebrate Rathod's achievements, we must also advocate for reforms that ensure fair treatment for all students, regardless of their background. How can we collectively work towards creating an educational landscape that supports every aspiring student?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Alpesh Rathod
MBBS admission Gujarat
caste certificate dispute
NEET exam success
panipuri vendor son

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick