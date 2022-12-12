Karnataka: World Design Council To Support State Govt In Developing Design Thinking In Schools & Colleges

On the closing day of the Future Design Summit in Bengaluru, the World Design Council (WDC) pledged its assistance to the Government of Karnataka to develop design thinking in schools and institutions throughout the state. Paula Gazard, the WDC's chair, gave the letter of support to IT/BT minister Ashwath Narayan CN.

This was in alignment with the minister's declaration that the Government of Karnataka intends to encourage Design Thinking in schools and colleges during the opening of the Bengaluru Design Festival season in November.

Bengaluru As A Base For Creative Design

Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N. said during the Bengaluru Design Festival 2022's closing ceremony that he was pleased with this initiative and congratulated the entire team. According to him, the event marked the beginning of a successful process involving encounters, networking, idea sharing, and most importantly, establishing Bengaluru as a central hub for creative design worldwide. Given that the city already has a large pool of talent, a welcoming attitude, and technology-driven infrastructure, which together form a robust ecosystem, it won't be long before it becomes a popular destination for creators worldwide. According to Financial Express, strengthening the talent pool will be the primary area of attention in the upcoming years.

Paula Gazard of the World Design Council is excited to assist the Government of Karnataka in this project as a forward-thinking organisation promoting global design thinking and education. WDC will help schools and universities establish design clubs and expand the international design thinking curriculum.

Convergence Of Thoughts & Execution

Future Design Summit is the largest Design Summit, held in Bengaluru from December 8 to 10 at Lalit Ashok as part of the month-long Bengaluru Design Festival. According to Business Standard, the Summit provides a platform for similar-minded professionals to connect and network with each other.

The Jain School of Design and ISDC Global initiated the Bengaluru Design Festival, which kicked off on November 11 and ran until December 12. The festival had more than 500 ongoing events, more than 200 international speakers, and a sizable influx of design experts, architects, thinking leaders, legislators, public officials, creative individuals, and students.

Festival themes included speakers discussing Bengaluru and design, building on the metaverse, the impact of good design and quality management, and urban regeneration of industrial zones into art and design districts.

