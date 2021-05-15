Restrictions On Voice Calls, Notifications: Here's How WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy Will Affect You

15 May, 2021 was earmarked as the deadline for WhatsApp's most controversial privacy policy. Many of us might have just accepted it and many might have not. Either way, here is all the information you need to know about the terms. WhatsApp had earlier said that the accounts of users who did not accept the new privacy policy would be deleted. However, now the company has said that it will not really delete the accounts but bar the usage of certain features like making voice calls on the messaging platform and restrictions to access chat list.

What happens if you do not accept the privacy policy?



If you do not accept the updated privacy policy of the application, you will be receiving repetitive reminders. If you keep on dismissing it and choose not to accept it, your account will not be deleted but several key functionalities will be removed

Even if you do not accept the updated privacy policy, you will be initially able to use all the features of WhatsApp like calling, messaging, and even reading messages from notifications. But after a few weeks, the application will bar your account from receiving calls or messages and even notifications. WhatsApp will not deactivate your account. However after 120 days, it might deactivate your account citing "inactivity", reported Gadget 360.



Why is it a big deal?

The new privacy policy of WhatsApp is not a proposal of sharing your data with its parent company Facebook, as it has been doing the same for a long time. When Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2016, it had changed its privacy policy to share your contact information with Facebook in order to receive better friend suggestions. Therefore, WhatsApp sharing user data with Facebook is not a new thing. However, this upgraded privacy policy enables WhatsApp to share even more data with Facebook which reportedly includes the WhatsApp payment and transaction data.

This new privacy update has landed WhatsApp in several court cases as well. A notice was issued in the Supreme Court that has asked how is the user's privacy being protected and questioned the rolling out of revised policies.

However, WhatsApp had said that the messages of the users are safe and the calls are end-to-end encrypted. Therefore, they are not vulnerable to exposure and the contacts remain safe. They also affirmed that the messages in WhatsApp can be neither read by WhatsApp or Facebook and the idea behind collecting additional data is only to show relevant advertisements.



When charged, WhatsApp also said that many other applications that we use on a daily basis also do the same. It reacted to criticism over privacy, alleging Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu etc to collect the same amount of data or even more.

