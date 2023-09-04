All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Googles AI-Powered Search Is Now Available In India: A Game-Changer For Information Retrieval

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Technology
The Logical Indian Crew

Google's AI-Powered Search Is Now Available In India: A Game-Changer For Information Retrieval

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  4 Sep 2023 8:23 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

In a significant development in the world of online search, Google has officially rolled out its AI-powered search feature in India. This cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionize the way users access information on the internet, making searches faster, more accurate, and tailored to individual preferences.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Google's AI-powered search leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand user queries better and provide more relevant results. It goes beyond traditional keyword-based search and takes into account the context of the query, user history, and even natural language understanding. This means that when you search for something, you're more likely to find precisely what you're looking for, even if your query isn't perfectly phrased. One of the standout features of this AI-powered search is its ability to offer personalized results. Over time, it learns from your search history and behavior to fine-tune the results it presents. This ensures that the more you use it, the more accurate and tailored your search results become. It's like having your very own search assistant.

For those who prefer to use voice search, Google's AI-powered search is a game-changer. It understands natural language and voice commands with remarkable accuracy, making voice search more efficient and user-friendly. Whether you're searching for a nearby restaurant or asking for the latest news, it responds seamlessly to voice queries.

How to Use Google's AI-Powered Search?

Using Google's AI-powered search is simple. Just follow these steps:

1. Update Your Google App: Ensure that you have the latest version of the Google app installed on your smartphone or tablet.

2. Open the App: Launch the Google app by tapping on its icon.

3. Start Your Search: Enter your query in the search bar or simply tap the microphone icon to use voice search.

4. Refine Your Results: As you use the AI-powered search more, you'll notice that it adapts to your preferences. You can also manually refine results by using filters and keywords.

5. Explore Personalized Content: Discover personalized news, recommendations, and updates in the "For You" section of the app.

Google's AI-powered search is a monumental step forward in the world of online search, offering users in India a more intuitive, personalized, and efficient way to access information. Whether you're searching for news, looking up a recipe, or simply curious about a topic, this feature promises to make your online experience more productive and enjoyable. With its advanced capabilities and ease of use, it's a tool that's set to redefine how we interact with the internet in India and beyond. So, go ahead, update your Google app, and experience the future of online search today.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Google 
Artificial Intelligence 
Online 
Search 
Technology 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X