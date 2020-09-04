Twitter Rolls Out New Features, Will Now Tell Why Topics Are Trending

Twitter on Tuesday announced that it will offer explanations as to why certain topics are trending on its platform.

"Trends show what everyone is talking about right now. But too often, we look at one word or phrase trending on Twitter and ask, 'why is this trending?'" the social media giant explained in a blog post.

"It should be easier to understand what's being said immediately," it further added.

The platform said they have been working on adding more context on what's happening with features such as labels on tweets, accounts and Twitter Moments.

In its latest developments, it would add pinned tweets and descriptions on trends to help users understand why something is trending.

No more having to scroll through Tweets to find out why something's trending.



Starting today, some trends on Android and iOS will show a Tweet that gives context right away. More on Trend improvements: https://t.co/qiGeL9Kg31 pic.twitter.com/Y9nilckl8B — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 1, 2020

"To bring more clarity to the conversation, we hope to add more context to more trends over time. To be clear, we know there is more work to do to improve trends and the context updates we're announcing today are just a small step in the right direction. There is more we can do to help people understand why something is trending and to provide transparency around how something trends. We need to make trends better and we will," the platform said.



Explaining the process behind the mechanism, it said that there will be a combination of algorithms and Twitter's curation team which will determine if a tweet represents a trend after evaluating if it's reflective of the trend and is popular.

Twitter says that its algorithms are designed to identify representative tweets that aren't potentially abusive, spam or posted by accounts trying to take advantage of its system.

