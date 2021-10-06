All section
Caste discrimination
TVS Motor Company Join Hands With Tata Power To Expand Electric Charging Eco-System In India

Image Credits: TVS Motors

Technology

TVS Motor Company Join Hands With Tata Power To Expand Electric Charging Eco-System In India

Anusha Ramesh

Writer: Anusha Ramesh  (Trainee Branded Content Writer) 

Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Trainee Branded Content Writer

A highly motivated individual trying to broaden her artistic pursuits by integrating creative thinking with writing. Current areas of interest include design studies, illustration and branding.

See article by Anusha Ramesh

India,  6 Oct 2021 3:09 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-06T20:42:16+05:30

Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava 

Apurwa Shrivastava

Apurwa Shrivastava

Creative Writer | Branded Content

When not writing transformational stories, Apurwa ideates methods to help brands amplify their social initiatives. She believes that the world can be made beautiful with collaborative efforts and that impact is possible if one has the intent!

See article by Apurwa Shrivastava

Creatives : Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Anusha Ramesh

Trainee Branded Content Writer

A highly motivated individual trying to broaden her artistic pursuits by integrating creative thinking with writing. Current areas of interest include design studies, illustration and branding.

See article by Anusha Ramesh

The partnership aims to establish dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructures to accelerate electric mobility in India.

The world is no stranger to climate change and global warming. Brands around the world have been turning towards sustainable options. As for the mobility sector, electric vehicles are now the future.

TVS Motor Company, in a press release on October 5, said that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power. The Companies partnership will take India one step forward in the electric mobility sector.

The companies aim to expand India's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) by installing dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructures and deploying solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations. The companies believe that expanding technologies in solar energies would play a vital role in the shift towards clean energy adoption by consumers.

The partnership will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the existing charging infrastructure by Tata Power across the country and help them further their commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is currently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava
,
Creatives : Anusha Ramesh
TVS Motors Company 
Tata power 
Electric Mobility 
Sustainability 

X