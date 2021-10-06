TVS Motor Company Join Hands With Tata Power To Expand Electric Charging Eco-System In India

The world is no stranger to climate change and global warming. Brands around the world have been turning towards sustainable options. As for the mobility sector, electric vehicles are now the future.
TVS Motor Company, in a press release on October 5, said that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power. The Companies partnership will take India one step forward in the electric mobility sector.
The partnership will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the existing charging infrastructure by Tata Power across the country and help them further their commitment to expanding the presence of TVS iQube Electric in over 25 cities within the next few months. The electric scooter is currently available in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Surat, Vizag, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.