Three Bengaluru-Based Startups Led By Women Win MyGov's Shri Shakti Challenge Award

Three startup enterprises, run by women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru are part of the six firms that offered innovative solutions and bagged the COVID-19 Shri Shakti Challenge award organised by MyGov.

MyGov, a citizen engagement platform founded by the central government to encourage the active participation of citizens in their country's development, in collaboration with UN Women, launched the challenge in April 2020.

Taking forward the women entrepreneurship in India, here are the winners of the COVID-19 Shri Shakti Challenge 2020 - Dr. P Gayatri Hela, Romita Ghosh, Dr. Anjana Ramkumar, and Dr. Anushka Ashokan. Read the blog to know more: https://t.co/S1B8qXmnb0 #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/FWXq7pDkQt — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) November 4, 2020

The challenge involved motivating women-led startups to strategise and come up with innovative solutions that could help in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic or solve COVID-19 related problems, reported Livemint.



The challenge received an overwhelming response with a total of 1265 entries, from across the nation. After critical evaluation, 25 firms were selected to present their solutions to the jury.



Innovation, usability, relevance and impact of their idea on the society were some of the parameters that played a role in assessing the ideas offered by these startups.



Dr P Gayatri Hela, founder of Resada Lifesciences Private Limited; Vasanthi Palanivel, CEO & co-founder, Seragen BioTherapeutics Private Limited and Shivi Kapil, co-founder of Empathy Design Labs are the winners from the Silicon Valley of India.



The other winners are Romita Ghosh, founder of Shimla-based iHeal HealthTech Private Limited; Dr Anjana Ramkumar and Dr Anushka Ashokan, product managers, Thanmatra Innovations Private Limited, Kerala; Jaya Parashar and Ankita Parashar – a mother-daughter duo and the founders and co-founders of STREAM Minds, Gurugram, Haryana.



