Shaping Future! Know How This Chennai-Based Edtech Is Upskilling Engineering Grads For EV Industry

The Electric vehicle industry in India is expected to be the third-largest in the world by 2030. With the significant growth comes a high demand for a skilled talent pool. Skill-Lync now aims to revolutionise engineering education and upskill the talent pool to contribute to the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry to meet those requirements.

Established in 2018 by Suryanarayanan Paneerselvam, the Chennai-based engineering edtech startup, Skill Lync has introduced a Master's course in Electric Vehicle Design and Simulation. This is the first such curriculum in India that focuses on electric vehicles.

This course offers an industry-oriented experience to the students following a balanced approach with in-depth theoretical and on-hand practical knowledge. It helps them get comfortable with control strategies for driver assist systems and teaches them how to develop those strategies in a simulated environment.

Several Benefits For Skill-Lync Students

Some of the key partnerships that Skill-Lync had done last year include leading organisations such as Mahindra electric, Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI), TATA Elxsi, etc. Skill-Lync offered job opportunities to young students and advanced professionals across various engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science, and electronics through these partnerships.

The platform customises the curriculum to meet the learning outcomes that are specially curated as per the industry demand. Additionally, the platform has built an in-house Electric Vehicle to help its students gain insights into the future of the automotive industry. In line with the company's vision of providing deep expertise to its students, the vehicle has been built by a team of 6 in-house experts at Skill-Lync in collaboration with professionals from leading OEMs in the country.

It also allows its students to gain first-hand experience in building EV and EV prototypes independently. The edtech startup aims to continue making more such EV prototypes that will be autonomous on the back of cutting-edge instrumentations and sensors. Through this practical interface, Skill-Lync also seeks to augment its EV and automotive programs and strengthen the knowledge offered through its coursework.

Suryanarayanan told The Logical Indian, "There is a huge divide between what students trained in the engineering colleges in India and what is expected from the industry and created a curriculum that did not keep pace with the changes in the global marketplace thus creating engineers who were not employable."

Other Courses

Skill Lync was founded in 2018 with the motive to solve problems for engineering students who are struggling after completing their graduation. It brought a revolution in engineering education by bridging the skills gap between the students and the industry.

The Chennai-based edtech has more than 250 courses on its platform with more than 10000 engineering students and freshers. It provides courses across Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics, and Biomedical engineering along with practical projects with the aid of industry-oriented computational software/tools like ANSYS, MathWorks, Converges, GT-Suite, and many more.

Also Read: Know How This Teacher From Mumbai Made World's First Humanoid Robot From Waste Materials