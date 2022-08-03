All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shaping Future! Know How This Chennai-Based Edtech Is Upskilling Engineering Grads For EV Industry

Image Credit: Skill-Lync

Technology

Shaping Future! Know How This Chennai-Based Edtech Is Upskilling Engineering Grads For EV Industry

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Tamil Nadu,  3 Aug 2022 9:01 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Established in 2018, the Chennai-based engineering edtech startup Skill Lync has introduced a Master's course in Electric Vehicle Design and Simulation. This is the first such curriculum in India that focuses on EVs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Electric vehicle industry in India is expected to be the third-largest in the world by 2030. With the significant growth comes a high demand for a skilled talent pool. Skill-Lync now aims to revolutionise engineering education and upskill the talent pool to contribute to the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry to meet those requirements.

Established in 2018 by Suryanarayanan Paneerselvam, the Chennai-based engineering edtech startup, Skill Lync has introduced a Master's course in Electric Vehicle Design and Simulation. This is the first such curriculum in India that focuses on electric vehicles.

This course offers an industry-oriented experience to the students following a balanced approach with in-depth theoretical and on-hand practical knowledge. It helps them get comfortable with control strategies for driver assist systems and teaches them how to develop those strategies in a simulated environment.

Several Benefits For Skill-Lync Students

Some of the key partnerships that Skill-Lync had done last year include leading organisations such as Mahindra electric, Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI), TATA Elxsi, etc. Skill-Lync offered job opportunities to young students and advanced professionals across various engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science, and electronics through these partnerships.

The platform customises the curriculum to meet the learning outcomes that are specially curated as per the industry demand. Additionally, the platform has built an in-house Electric Vehicle to help its students gain insights into the future of the automotive industry. In line with the company's vision of providing deep expertise to its students, the vehicle has been built by a team of 6 in-house experts at Skill-Lync in collaboration with professionals from leading OEMs in the country.

It also allows its students to gain first-hand experience in building EV and EV prototypes independently. The edtech startup aims to continue making more such EV prototypes that will be autonomous on the back of cutting-edge instrumentations and sensors. Through this practical interface, Skill-Lync also seeks to augment its EV and automotive programs and strengthen the knowledge offered through its coursework.

Suryanarayanan told The Logical Indian, "There is a huge divide between what students trained in the engineering colleges in India and what is expected from the industry and created a curriculum that did not keep pace with the changes in the global marketplace thus creating engineers who were not employable."

Other Courses

Skill Lync was founded in 2018 with the motive to solve problems for engineering students who are struggling after completing their graduation. It brought a revolution in engineering education by bridging the skills gap between the students and the industry.

The Chennai-based edtech has more than 250 courses on its platform with more than 10000 engineering students and freshers. It provides courses across Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics, and Biomedical engineering along with practical projects with the aid of industry-oriented computational software/tools like ANSYS, MathWorks, Converges, GT-Suite, and many more.

Also Read: Know How This Teacher From Mumbai Made World's First Humanoid Robot From Waste Materials

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Skill Lync 
Chennai Edtech 
Startup 
EV Industry 

Must Reads

Mangaluru's Fazil Murder Case Doesn't Have Shia- Sunni Angle
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Falsely Claims That No Farmers Died By Suicide Since BJP Came To Power At Centre
Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove 'Urdu' Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off On Friday
7-Yr-Od Pune Girl Sets World Record For Fastest Limbo Skating Under 20 Cars In 13.74 Seconds
Similar Posts
Know How This Teacher From Mumbai Made Worlds First Humanoid Robot From Waste Materials
Technology

Know How This Teacher From Mumbai Made World's First Humanoid Robot From Waste Materials

The Logical Indian Crew
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch Drone Pilot Training Campaign
Technology

Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign

The Logical Indian Crew
Nokia, IISc Bangalore Join Hands To Host Networked Robotics Center Of Excellence
Technology

Nokia, IISc Bangalore Join Hands To Host Networked Robotics Center Of Excellence

The Logical Indian Crew
Google I/O 2022: Techno Giant Introduces Privacy Controls To Customise Ads, Gives Additional Privacy
Technology

Google I/O 2022: Techno Giant Introduces Privacy Controls To Customise Ads, Gives Additional

The Logical Indian Crew
From Punctuality To Super Cleanliness, Things That Make Japanese Trains Among The Best In The World
Technology

From Punctuality To Super Cleanliness, Things That Make Japanese Trains Among The Best In The World

Tashafi Nazir

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X