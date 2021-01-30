Karnataka: Engineering Students Develop Robot 'Maya' To Assist Customers At Banks

In a first-of-its-kind innovation, a humanoid robot has been designed and programmed to perform tasks at banks including interaction with customers and aid them in completing banking transactions while communicating in a number of regional languages.

As per Deccan Herald, the robot 'Maya' has been developed by engineering college students of KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi district.

The students of the Automation and Robotics department reportedly spent nearly eight months and have spent ₹5 lakh to develop the robot. Reports mention that it was programmed to specifically cater to specifically to the banking sector and is equipped for all banking activities such as guiding on opening accounts and directing customers to counters for queries.

The first prototype will be shipped off to Mumbai in next 15 days. The robot is expected to help customers, both financially literate and illiterate, to complete banking transactions including the transfer of money, cash withdrawal, pin change, details of prevailing interest rate, various loan facilities and others.

Pruthvi Deshpande, Abhijith Sampathkrishna, and Alwin N, the final year students behind the innovation also stated that with the help of artificial intelligence, the robot recognises customers' faces and responds to them by using a chat bot.

After the working hours, it automatically goes to the docking yard and charges its batteries without any human intervention. The in-built battery can sustain for at least eight hours depending upon the day's workload.

"As per the contract agreement, we are not allowed to share the name of the bank," the students said.

"The bank approached us last September with a specific requirement for 'Grahamithra' (humanoid robot), and based on their requirements, we have prepared 'Maya' that could interact with customers, pull up old relevant data based on the face recognition system," they explained.

