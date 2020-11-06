Technology

Railways To Deploy High-Speed Internet For Safety Of Passengers

The system can help enhance safety, improve the efficiency of railway operations and passenger services. The Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) has been tasked with designing the system.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   6 Nov 2020 11:23 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Railways To Deploy High-Speed Internet For Safety Of Passengers

Credits: Wikimedia 

The Long Term Evolution for Railways (LTE-R), the next generation Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) will be deployed to ensure passenger safety and railway organisations to operate more efficiently.

The system will also be used for voice/traffic data needs of the Indian Railways. The Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) will be designing a cost-effective and integrated system to roll out LTE-R over 30,000-route km of the rail network.

According to reports, the communication system was also considered for the Mission Critical Passenger Safety Services & Applications, Video Surveillance System via closed-circuit television cameras in trains and the Passenger Information System and Internet of Things (IoT).

The system can help enhance safety, improve the efficiency of railway operations and passenger services.

Other institutions involved in the development of the LTE-R include IIT Chennai, Roorkee, Kharagpur and the University of Mumbai. The system will be developed using advanced technology, including MTRC and Artificial Intelligence, that will help predict failures in the signalling assets and enhance the reliability of the signalling system, reported The Hindu.

Also Read: Scholarship Scam Not Just Limited To Jharkhand, Crosses Borders, Ropes In Bihar

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian