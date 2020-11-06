Railways To Deploy High-Speed Internet For Safety Of Passengers

The Long Term Evolution for Railways (LTE-R), the next generation Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) will be deployed to ensure passenger safety and railway organisations to operate more efficiently.

The system will also be used for voice/traffic data needs of the Indian Railways. The Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO) will be designing a cost-effective and integrated system to roll out LTE-R over 30,000-route km of the rail network.

According to reports, the communication system was also considered for the Mission Critical Passenger Safety Services & Applications, Video Surveillance System via closed-circuit television cameras in trains and the Passenger Information System and Internet of Things (IoT).

The system can help enhance safety, improve the efficiency of railway operations and passenger services.

Other institutions involved in the development of the LTE-R include IIT Chennai, Roorkee, Kharagpur and the University of Mumbai. The system will be developed using advanced technology, including MTRC and Artificial Intelligence, that will help predict failures in the signalling assets and enhance the reliability of the signalling system, reported The Hindu.

