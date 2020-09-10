Punjab Police Blocks 108 Social Media Accounts Over COVID-19 Fake News Spread

The Punjab Police on Wednesday informed that it has blocked 108 social media accounts - 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter and 21 YouTube accounts and links for spreading fake news on the coronavirus crisis.

Informing the media about the same, DGP Dinkar Gupta said a total of 151 accounts/links of Facebook, 100 of Twitter, four of Instagram and 37 of YouTube have been reported to the authorities concerned, reported NDTV.



So far, 121 FIRs have been registered at various police stations across Punjab, he added.



The accounts reportedly contained 'anti-national' and 'anti-social' elements. The matter was taken up with the Cyber Law Division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after which these accounts and links were blocked. Further action on the remaining accounts is awaited.



Some social media platforms are also claiming the doctors and paramedics are falsely declaring people COVID-19 positive and then taking out their organs for monetary benefits.



All these social media sites have been asked to provide information to these users to conduct further legal action against them. The department also informed that once they are identified, they shall be booked under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Indian Penal Code.



Arpit Shukla, Director Bureau of Investigations, said the State Cyber Crime Cell has asked people not to share any unverified post, news, video on COVID-19 on social media.



In addition, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had ordered strict tracing amid massive spread of fake news on social media.

