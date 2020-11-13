PUBG Mobile Announces Return To India, Commits $100 Million Investment

PUBG Corporation is all set to return to India after being banned in the country due to the mobile game's connection to Chinese tech giant - Tencent. The organisation marked its return with the official announcement of a new PUBG Mobile game dedicated to the Indian audience.

Detailing on its plan to capture the Indian markets, it was announced that the company will work on its content to customise the elements including the characters, the clothing donned by the characters, and battlefields.

The news reported by Techcrunch stated that regular audits and verification of the storage systems holding Indian users' information will be conducted to "safely" manage the data.

Additionally, the company also announced that it has been planning to make an investment worth $100 million in the country "to cultivate the local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries."

Hinting at the creation of employment opportunities, PUBG Corporation also said that its Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees "specialising in business, e-sports, and game development."

"Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG esports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions," it said in a statement.

Welcome back #PUBG.



PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (#PUBG) and subsidiary of South Korea's KRAFTON, Inc., today announced that it is preparing to launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. #pubgmobileindia pic.twitter.com/7KGVLzCsgI — Munzir Ahmad (@iamhacker) November 12, 2020

Also Read: Former Facebook Employee Makes "Scathing Revelations" Before Delhi Assembly Panel