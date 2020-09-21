No Restrictions On Accessing Any Website In J&K: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

The Centre on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no restriction on accessing any website in Jammu and Kashmir, including social media sites.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that social media websites also remain accessible in the Union Territory, however, the mobile data services are presently restricted to 2G speed in all but two districts of the Union territory.

Reddy said the internet services are already available in Kashmir on a fixed-line (without any speed-related restrictions) as well as mobile data services (at 2G speed) since January 24, 2020, reported India Today.

Restrictions on accessing social media sites were lifted on March 4, 2020, along with the provision of high-speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal (Kashmir Division) and Udhampur (Jammu Division) with effect from August 16, 2020.

In addition, the businesses have had access to the internet through fixed-line connectivity across the Valley without any speed restrictions.

E-learning apps and education/e-learning websites of the Government of India, Government of J&K are accessible even over 2G internet for downloading e-books and other study material, Reddy added.

"Further, the restriction on high-speed mobile internet services has not been an impediment in the administration of justice and the courts have taken special measures to conduct their proceedings during the pandemic by providing video links/URLs to lawyers and the litigants," the minister as quoted by the media.

Reddy said that orders are issued from time to time for regulating telecom and internet services, considering the overall security scenario and in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India.

