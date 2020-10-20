'We Are Over The Moon': Nokia On Being Selected To Build First 4G Network On Lunar Surface

Nokia has announced its expansion into a new market, bagging a deal to build the first cellular communication network on the Moon.

To solve the internet connectivity issues on the lunar surface, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Nokia are planning to set up a 4G network on the Moon.

We're over the moon to announce further details after being named by @NASA as a key partner to advance "Tipping Point" technologies for the Moon.



The pioneering innovations from @BellLabs will deploy the first LTE/4G communications system in space. https://t.co/Y6SmsPzJcQ pic.twitter.com/kJVQURXLMu — Nokia (@nokia) October 19, 2020

Nokia's research wing Bell Labs has been named by the US space agency as a key partner to advance "Tipping Point" technologies for the Moon. It has been granted $14.1 million for the project "to build and deploy the first wireless network on the moon, starting with 4G/LTE technologies and evolving to 5G".



The mobile internet network is needed for remote controls, navigation and video streaming.



According to reports, NASA is awarding $US370 million ($523 million) to 14 companies to provide technology for its ambitious, Artemis moon-landing program. The program's aim is to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon which is being seen as a warm-up for missions to Mars.



Nokia's network will provide critical communications capabilities for tasks astronauts will need to carry out including remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and high-definition video streaming, the company said. The equipment includes a base station, antennas and software and is designed to withstand harsh launches and lunar landings and extreme conditions in space.

Also Read: Jharkhand's 'Karate Kid' Struggles For Survival, CM Soren Steps In To Offer Job

