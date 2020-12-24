Madhya Pradesh Govt To Provide Video-Based Training To Upskill Teachers

Technology

A one-of-its-kind initiative has training modules developed in collaboration with IIM-Indore comprising of 12 (seven-minute-each) training videos for teachers who are imparting lessons from Class I to Class XII on several factors including skillful time management, tips and techniques to handle stress and enhancing the teaching techniques.

Madhya Pradesh   |   24 Dec 2020 10:24 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: The Indian Express

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has tied up with Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, to develop as many as six video-based training modules in an effort to upskill 3.07 lakh teachers in the state.

Another interesting aspect of the initiative is the arrangement of a multiple-choice answer-based examination. Teachers passing the exam would earn the title of being an 'IIM-I certified school teacher.'

"While the existing CM Rise digital teacher training programme of our department was aimed at providing video classes for teachers to digitalize their training concepts and enhance their teaching skills before the school reopens, the innovative training modules developed in partnership with IIM-I aims at helping teachers manage their time, stress and self. These modules developed in cooperation with IIM-I will be shortly launched by the school education minister," said state's principal secretary (school education) Rashmi Arun Shami.

"This is the first of its kind initiative in the country by the MP government in partnership with our institute. It's the culmination of six months of exhaustive work by our team here, which began with the detailed survey of 39,000 teachers to ascertain the multiple problems being faced by them. We hope that this exercise ultimately brings a positive change in the behaviour and efficiency of government school teachers in MP and ultimately has a cascading effect on the overall quality of school education in the state," IIM-I Director Prof Himanshu Rai said.

