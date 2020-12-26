Kochi Metro Rail To Adopt 'Circular Economy' Methods For Sustainable Development

Acting on the need for reducing pollution and promoting sustainable development, Kochi Metro Rail Limited has decided to adopt the circular economy principles.

Activities in a circular economy follow reduce (minimum use of raw materials), reuse (maximum reuse of products and components), and recycle (high-quality reuse of raw materials) principles where the life of the product gets extended. Unlike the linear process, it means implementing systemic changes that add value and reduce substantial procedural waste. The waste from the end of the supply chain is directed to the beginning thereby using the resources more efficiently by utilising them more than once.

"Kochi metro will start the use of building materials with recycled content to reduce dependence on virgin materials for less important areas. Use of local building materials and minimising environmental impacts from transportation is also under consideration", a statement said, reported MetroRailNews.

"KMRL is known for its sustainable development. The Circular Economy is gaining attention worldwide. Through adopting circular economy KMRL can work on the concept of reduce, reusce, redesign and regenerate," said Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, MD KMRL.



Besides using recycled building material, the new initiative will also see the use of materials with low emissions to reduce the carbon footprint and adverse impact on public health. KMRL has decided to maximize usage of structural steel in stations, particularly in entry/exits which would help in reducing the consumption of cement.

"As part of the new policy, KMRL will ensure reuse of removed materials from old road formations and building foundations/ walls etc. KMRL will ensure that usage of plastic and other polymers are reduced. KMRL will encourage usage of re-usable items or recyclable items in the case of daily use for site workers. KMRL has also planned to prepare centralized storage for identified reusable materials until put into actual use", an official said.

The authorities also stated that steps to ensure responsible disposal of oil or packing materials would also be undertaken by them. The disposal process would be done through authorized agencies without burning or burying in the ground. To control noise pollution in construction sites, several measures would be taken and plans are also being put in place to preserve topsoil and restore it wherever feasible, the statement pointed out.

Also Read: Tripura Govt To Offer Jobs To Families Of Political Violence Victims